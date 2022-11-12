Ramos, Thiago, De Gea left out of Spain’s World Cup 2022 squad

Spain will head to their 12th consecutive World Cup without several big-name players as Enrique opts for young talent.

Manchester United’s keeper, David De Gea, Paris Saint-Germain’s Sergio Ramos and Liverpool’s Thiago Alcântara have been left out of Spain’s squad for World Cup 2022.

Luis Enrique has looked to strike a balance between experience and youth, calling up veteran players such as defender César Azpilicueta and forward Álvaro Morata, along with 18-year-old Gavi and 19-year-old Pedri in midfield.

Spain have lost just once this year and topped their Nations League group, beating their Iberian rivals, Portugal, along the way.

The 2010 World Cup winners will face tough competition from the start having drawn Germany, Japan and Costa Rica in Group E.

Squad:

Goalkeepers

Unai Simon (Athletic Club)

Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Hugo Guillamon (Valencia)

Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Eric Garcia (Barcelona)

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia)

Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Carlos Soler (PSG)

Attackers