Hosts Qatar name World Cup 2022 squad

There are no big surprises in Qatar’s 2022 squad, with manager Felix Sanchez backing a number of familiar faces.

Qatar’s head coach Felix Sanchez has gone with an experienced squad for the country’s maiden World Cup appearance.

Sanchez will be hoping the Maroons will be able to repeat their historic triumph at the Asian Cup in 2019. He has backed many of the same players who made their mark in that tournament, including Al-Moez Ali, who was the top scorer with nine goals.

Qatar’s 31-year-old captain, Hassan Al Haidos, is set to notch up his 170th cap on the opening day of the World Cup when the hosts take on Ecuador.

After facing Ecuador on November 20, Qatar will take on Senegal on November 25 and the Netherlands on November 29.

Squad:

Goalkeepers

Saad Al Sheeb (Al Sadd)

Mishaal Barshim (Al Sadd)

Youssef Hassan (Al-Gharafa)

Defenders

Pedro Miguel (or Ró-Ró) (Al-Sadd)

Abdul Karim Hassan (Al-Sadd)

Tariq Salman (Al-Sadd)

Musab Khader (Al-Sadd)

Hammam Al-Amin (Al-Gharafa)

Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Duhail)

Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd)

Jassem Jaber (Al-Arabi)

Midfielders

Abdulaziz Hatem (Al-Rayyan)

Muhammad Waad (Al Sadd)

Ali Asad (Al Sadd)

Salem Al Hajri (Al Sadd)

Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail)

Asim Madbo (Al-Duhail)

Mustafa Tariq Mishaal (Al Sadd)

Forwards