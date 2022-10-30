The five football games you must follow today

From Nottingham’s trip to the Emirates to the MLS Playoffs, here are the best football matches taking place on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Following their blistering start to the season, Arsenal’s form has suffered marginally in recent weeks.

They were lucky to come away with three points at Leeds and their 1-1 draw at Southampton last Sunday was followed by a 0-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said his team needs to reset and react rather than feel sorry for themselves. The visit of bottom-placed Nottingham Forest could be the perfect opportunity for this.

However, Steve Cooper’s side enters the fixture buoyed by confidence following its win over Liverpool last weekend. Forest have conceded just twice in their last four games and could prove to be stubborn opponents for an Arsenal side looking to return to the top of the table.

Manchester United vs West Ham

It seems Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United project is beginning to find its feet.

The Reds are unbeaten in all competitions following their drubbing at Manchester City at the start of the month. They comprehensively beat Tottenham 2-0 and got an injury-time equaliser at Stamford Bridge in their last league outing.

Summer signing Casemiro has brought much-needed stability to the United midfield, something they have been lacking in recent years.

David Moyes’s West Ham have had a faltering start to their season and currently lie in 13th position. While the Hammers have won three of their last five games, the fluency that saw them reach the semi-finals of the Europa League last year has been lacking.

LAFC vs Austin FC

LAFC take on Austin FC in the Western Conference final of the MLS playoffs on Sunday.

Top-seed LAFC reached the final following a dramatic 3-2 win over city rivals LA Galaxy, while Austin FC defeated Dallas FC 2-1 in their semi-final.

Both teams have never made it to the MLS playoffs final and LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini has said their game against Austin is akin to a Champions League tie.

Real Madrid vs Girona

Real Madrid will be hoping to establish their three-point lead at the top of La Liga after Barcelona’s win over Valencia on Saturday night saw them temporarily move to the top having played an extra game.

Madrid suffered their first loss of the season in their midweek Champions League game, losing 2-3 to RB Leipzig.

Girona, who sit in 19th, could be the perfect opponents for Los Blancos to take their frustration out on. Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema is absent from the squad due to injury.

Lyon vs Lille

Lyon, one of the most established teams in the Ligue 1, find themselves in disarray.

World Cup winner Laurent Blanc was appointed manager a couple of weeks ago following the sacking of Peter Bosz but has lost his opening two games.

Lyon currently sit eighth and have won just one of their last five games. Lille, by contrast, have lost just one of their last five games and are sixth on the table.