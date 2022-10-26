What is it, how do you apply for it and why do you need one if you’re coming to Qatar for the World Cup?

Fans are gearing up for the World Cup, ensuring they have everything they need to be present when the first tournament kicks off on November 20.

All ticket-holders need to apply for a Hayya card that is required not only to enter the World Cup stadiums but also the country.

Here is all you need to know about the Hayya card:

What is a Hayya card?

The Hayya card is a Fan ID and allows ticket-holders entry into Qatar and the stadiums along with giving them free access to metro and bus transportation services on match days.

Who needs a Hayya card?

All visitors entering Qatar and planning to attend the matches are required to apply for a Hayya card. The Hayya card is also mandatory for children and those below the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian apply on their behalf.

Do you need a visa if you have a Hayya card?

International visitors travelling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup will not need a visa to enter the country as long as they have a valid Hayya card. Hayya card-holders can stay in Qatar until January 23, 2023.

Every FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ ticket holder, including day trip fans using the Match Day Shuttle service need to apply for a Hayya Card. The Hayya to Qatar app is available to download on iOS, Android and Huawei #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/7SEtwwtfR2 — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) October 19, 2022

How do you apply for a Hayya card?

Hayya card applications can be made online through the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 website or the Hayya to Qatar 22 mobile app. You will need to follow the step-by-step instructions in the application and once complete, submit it for approval.

What documents are required for a Hayya card?

To apply for a Hayya card, fans will need to register for a Hayya account and log in. During the registration process, fans will be asked for a match ticket application number as well as their personal information, passport details and home address.

International visitors will also be required to provide accommodation details for their stay and share information for an emergency contact. A passport-style photo in digital format will also need to be submitted in order to complete the application.

How long does the Hayya card approval take?

International visitors applying for the Hayya card will need to wait about five days for their application to be approved while those within the country can receive it within three days. You can also track the status of your application once you have created your account and submitted the documents required.

Can a Hayya card allow you to visit other GCC countries?

Fans travelling to Qatar for the World Cup can avail the perks of their Hayya card by using it as a multiple-entry visa for the following GCC countries: