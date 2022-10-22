Injury-time equaliser helps Man United draw at Chelsea

United snatched a point away at Chelsea in dramatic fashion as Casemiro headed in his first goal for the club

Casemiro scored a dramatic equaliser deep into injury time to help Manchester United earn a point at Chelsea in the battle for fourth place.

Saturday’s Premier League match was heading for a goalless draw before Jorginho converted a penalty in the 87th minute.

Chelsea looked set to take all three points in a close match that saw neither side create any significant goal-scoring opportunities until a frenetic final 10 minutes.

However, Casemiro’s late effort ensured the spoils were shared at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier, Manchester United started as the better team in the first half, with Bruno Fernandes feeding in both Marcus Rashford and Antony with some clear opportunities on goal.

However, some wayward finishing and a couple of impressive saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga meant that United were unable to capitalise on their attacking dominance.

Chelsea were able to grow into the game but would have to wait until the 73rd minute before coming close, with Trevoh Chalobah heading the ball across the upright.

In the final stages, there were a string of changes, with the misfiring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling being taken off.

Substitute Scott McTominay gave away a penalty after grabbing Armando Broja as a corner was being taken. Jorginho stepped up and calmly converted that to send the Stamford Bridge crowd to its feet.

However, in the 94th minute, Casemiro headed in his first goal for Manchester United through a header that Arrizabalaga got his hand to the ball but could only push it onto the post.

The goal line technology kicked into action, and the referee blew for a goal, sparking wild celebrations from the Manchester United players.

“I think it is a fair result,” United’s manager told the BBC after the match.

“I would have been disappointed if we had gone without a point because we didn’t deserve that. At the end of a tough week to come here, you bring the point home.”

Potter, meanwhile, said his team could take “lots of positives” from the match, adding, “Manchester United were better than us for the first 30 minutes, and we had to respond, and I felt we did that.”