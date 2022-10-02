Haaland, Foden score hattricks as Man City hammer Man Utd

Manchester derby turned out to be all-blue affair despite three second-half goals by United.

Erling Haaland scored his third hattrick in as many home games and Phil Foden added three more to help Manchester City to a comfortable 6-3 Premier League win over Manchester United in the season’s first Manchester derby.

Manchester United were never in the game with all their three goals coming in the second half on Tuesday when the result was all but sealed.

Manchester City became just the third team in Premier League history to have two hattrick scorers in a single game.

With the rout, City moved to within one point of leaders Arsenal while United stay sixth with 12 points after seven games.

On the pitch, meanwhile, City’s football was slick, incisive and ruthless in its execution as Haaland claimed his third hat-trick in eight league games and Foden netted his first Premier League treble on a humbling afternoon for United.

After a disappointing start under Erik ten Hag this season, with the Dutchman tasting defeat in his first two games, a run of four successive league wins had promised better times ahead but United were brought firmly back to earth by the neighbours.

No City player had scored a hat-trick against their bitter rivals since Francis Lee in 1970 and in the space of 90 minutes two men achieved the feat.

“We scored six goals, what can I say, it’s amazing,” Haaland told Sky Sports. “To win at home, score six goals, it’s nice. You can feel it all the time. You can see the passes we give each other. We always want to go forward and to attack. It’s what I love about the team.”