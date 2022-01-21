South Africa cricket coach Boucher charged over racism allegation

Charges stem from findings made last month by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has charged the men’s national team coach Mark Boucher with gross misconduct after he was accused of racism by former teammate Paul Adams.

The charges stem from the findings made last month by the Social Justice and Nation (SJN) Building Ombudsman, who is looking into past alleged discrimination within the sport’s national governing organisation.

“While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise,” CSA said in a statement on Thursday.

CSA added that a senior counsel, Advocate Terry Motau, had been appointed to chair a disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against the coach.

Former spinner Adams said he had been called a “brown sh*t” in a South Africa team song during his time in the side, which spanned a nine-year period from 1995 to 2004, including by former wicketkeeper Boucher who has since apologised.

“I look forward to dealing with and defending these allegations which have been made and will do so at the hearing in due course,” Boucher said in a statement.

“For now I am solely focused on my duties as head coach of the Proteas.”

‘Definite findings’

The ombudsman’s report also criticised current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and former national team captain AB de Villiers.

The report said selection decisions made during their times as captain of the side were prejudicial towards Black players.

Smith and de Villiers have denied the allegation.

Boucher is in charge of the South Africa One-Day International side who are one game into a three-match home series against India.

Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, who chaired the SJN hearings, said he could not make “definite findings” and recommended that further steps be taken.

A WhatsApp message received by journalists from CSA had a heading which stated that Boucher and Smith were suspended but this message was deleted almost immediately.

A CSA spokesperson said the initial heading had been sent out in error and there had been no suspensions.