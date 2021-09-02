Ronaldo becomes highest goalscorer in international football

The Manchester United forward has now 111 international goals, breaking record of 109 goals previously held by Iran’s Ali Daei.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the record highest goalscorer in international football after he helped Portugal beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.

The Manchester United forward has now 111 international goals, breaking a record of 109 goals previously held by Iran’s Ali Daei.

Ronaldo, who is the all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League and the leading marksman in Real Madrid’s history, led his country to their only major tournament win at Euro 2016.

The 36 year old spoke of his pride after his latest milestone.

“From all the records that I have broken during my career – and fortunately there have been a few – this one is very special for me and it’s certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud,” Ronaldo said in a post on Instagram.

“Scoring 111 goals for Portugal means 111 moments like the ones we experienced today in Algarve, moments of worldwide union and happiness for millions and millions of Portuguese citizens all around the globe. For them, every sacrifice is worth it.”

Ronaldo became the first player to feature in five European Championships at this year’s Euro 2020, winning the Golden Boot.

And he could equal the record of playing at five World Cups should Portugal make it to Qatar next year.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who secured a return to United from Juventus this week, hinted he has no intention of retiring from international football in the near future.

“Thank you Portugal. Thanks to all my teammates and opponents for making this journey so unforgettable,” he added. “Let’s keep meeting inside the pitch in the years to come! I’m not closing the count just yet.”

Portugal face Qatar in a friendly on Saturday before travelling to Azerbaijan on September 7.

Thanks to Ronaldo’s rescue act in the Algarve, Fernando Santos’s men top Group A of European qualifying, three points clear of Serbia, who have a game in hand.