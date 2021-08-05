Live
Messi to leave Barcelona due to ‘financial, structural obstacles’

Striker to leave Spanish club despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract.

Messi, who joined Barca's youth set up aged 13, is the club's all-time top scorer [File: Albert Gea/Reuters]
Argentina striker Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of deal.

“Although an agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi it cannot be formalised due to economic and structural obstacles,” said a statement from the club.

“Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not remain linked to Barcelona. Both sides deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the club cannot come true.”

The news of Messi’s exit comes a day after La Liga agreed in principle to sell 10 percent of a newly formed company housing most of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs after his deal ran out at the end of June, but Barcelona had always maintained he wanted to stay with the club.

The 34-year-old was reported to sign a new five-year deal.

Messi had tried to leave Barcelona in August 2020, making a formal request for an exit after a break down in his relationship with then president Josep Maria Bartomeu but successor Joan Laporta, who presided over the Argentine’s rise to stardom, convinced him to stay.

Messi, who joined Barca’s youth set up aged 13, is the club’s all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions.

The Argentinian has been named world player of the year a record six times.

More to follow

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

