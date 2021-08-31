Live
Sports|Cricket

Cricket: India’s IPL seeks bids for new team

League launches campaign to expand the world’s richest cricket tournament by seeking bids to run a new team.

Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (File: AP Photo]
Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (File: AP Photo]
31 Aug 2021

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has launched its campaign to expand the world’s richest cricket tournament by seeking bids to run a new team.

The IPL says it will increase the tournament from eight to 10 teams for the 2022 season, but its tender announcement on Tuesday only put one of those spots up for grabs.

Sports industry experts have said a backer may have to commit to a $300m budget to get a franchise as well as pay fees up front.

But major Indian groups including the Adani mining and trading conglomerate are rumoured to be waiting to enter.

“The governing council of the IPL invites bids to acquire the right to own and operate one of the two new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the Indian Premier League from the IPL 2022 season, through a tender process,” the IPL said in a statement.

Candidates have until October 5 to request tender details and a decision could be made the same month.

The IPL did not say when the competition for the second team would be launched.

The IPL, which is said to bring billions of dollars to the Indian economy each year, has battled with the coronavirus pandemic for the past two years.

In 2020, the whole tournament was moved to the United Arab Emirates.

This year, the event was suspended in April as a devastating COVID-19 wave hit India and it will now be finished in the UAE from September 19.

The IPL and its Board of Control for Cricket in India stand to make more than $100m a year from the expansion through increased fees and media rights.

But increasing the IPL to 10 teams will mean more matches and asking foreign stars who come from around the world commit to a longer tournament.

The International Cricket Council and other major cricket nations have expressed some concerns that a longer IPL will eat into an already crowded international calendar.

The eight teams currently play each other twice and then the top four go into playoffs for the final.

Media reports said IPL chiefs will probably split the league into two five-team groups and hold playoffs for the final, which would mean the current 60 match tournament would be spread over 74 matches.

Ahmedabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Pune, Ranchi have been spoken of as likely bases for the new teams. Adani is based in Ahmedabad.

The IPL’s ambitions to become a global leader have been boosted by deals such as the move made in June by Redbird – a US capital fund that has stakes in the owners of Liverpool football club and the Boston Red Sox baseball side – to buy 15 percent of the Rajasthan Royals.

Source: AFP

Related

More from Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United

Ronaldo won the English Premier League three times with United [File: Jon Super/AP Photo]

Man United agrees deal with Juventus to re-sign Ronaldo

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games for Manchester United, also winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

Premier League won’t release players for red-list internationals

The Egyptian Football Association said on Monday Liverpool would not release Mohamed Salah, left, for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Gabon due to the quarantine rules [AFP]

Outcry as Tanzania leader calls women footballers ‘flat-chested’

Hassan&#39;s comments were widely derided online [AFP]
Most Read

The Taliban now controls Kabul airport. How will it run it?

Taliban fighters stand guard inside Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US withdrawal [Kathy Gannon/AP]

Afghanistan ‘a free nation’: Taliban hails US troops departure

Taliban forces secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport [Stringer/EPA]

Photos: Triumphant Taliban parades at Kabul airport after US exit

Taliban walk in front of a military airplane a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai international airport n Kabul. [Reuters]
OPINION

What is left of America (and its experts) in the Taliban era?

An American soldier stands near a burning M-ATV armoured vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar on July 23, 2010 [File: Reuters/Bob Strong]