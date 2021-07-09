Live
Sports|Euro2020

Euro 2020: Kuipers to become first Dutch referee for Euro final

Sunday’s final may well be the last appearance of Bjorn Kuipers at an international tournament.

Kuipers, 48, has previously officiated two Europa League finals and one Champions League final [File: Peter Powell/EPA]
Kuipers, 48, has previously officiated two Europa League finals and one Champions League final [File: Peter Powell/EPA]
9 Jul 2021

Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers will take charge of the 2020 European Championship final between England and Italy on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The first Dutch referee to arbiter the Euros final, Kuipers began officiating in the Dutch leagues before working his way up the ranks to become an international referee in 2006.

Sunday’s dream appointment will be his seventh UEFA competition final appearance.

He has previously officiated two Europa League finals and one Champions League final and was also part of the referees’ team at Euro 2012 and 2016 and the last two World Cups.

At this year’s Euros, Kuipers, 48, has refereed two group stage matches – Denmark vs Belgium and Slovakia vs Spain – and the quarter-final between the Czech Republic and Denmark.

Kuipers will be joined at Sunday’s final by Dutch assistants Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra, while Spain’s Carlos del Cerro Grande will be the fourth official.

Bastian Dankert was named the video assistant referee and will work alongside fellow German assistants Christian Gittelmann and Marco Fritz and the Netherlands’ Pol van Boekel.

Crown on career

Kuipers, who is from the east Netherlands city of Oldenzaal, was already a candidate to referee the final at the 2014 World Cup, but then had to go home because the Dutch national team reached the semi-finals in Brazil, an unfortunate coincidence he still sees as the biggest disappointment of his career.

As the oldest arbitrator at this European Championship, Sunday’s match may well be Kuipers’s final appearance at an international tournament, the crown on a brilliant career as a referee.

Prior to the tournament, Kuipers said he did not know whether he would continue after the summer.

“I’ll see, I still feel very fit,” he said. “I’ll let my decision mainly depend on feeling. How things are going at home, how the European Championship will unfold.

“After the European Championships, I will go on holiday and then see what choices and possibilities present themselves.”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from Sports

How athletics is helping India’s Siddi community gain recognition

The Siddis are often seen as outsiders because of their curly hair and features despite having lived in India for generations and assimilating into local cultures [Courtesy: Bridges of Sports]

‘Regrettable’: Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators

The delayed Tokyo Games will now take place behind closed doors after it was decided no fans would be allowed to attend events [Issei Kato/Reuters]

Japan declares COVID emergency in Tokyo, mulls fan-free Olympics

The Olympics, opening on July 23 and running until August 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures [Kim Kyung-Hoon/ Reuters]

England vs Denmark: Euro 2020 second semi-final

England players celebrate the goal by England&#39;s forward Harry Kane [AFP]
Most Read

Taliban captures key Afghan border crossing with Iran: Officials

Afghan National Army soldiers patrol the area near a checkpoint recaptured from the Taliban, in the Alishing district of Laghman province, Afghanistan [Parwiz/Reuters]

Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 52: Report

Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

Haiti police blame US, Colombian suspects in president’s slaying

Weaponry, mobile phones, passports and other items are being shown to the media along with suspects in the assassination of President Moise, who was shot dead early on Wednesday at his home in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince [Estailove St-Val/Reuters]

Ethiopia’s massive Nile dam explained

Water flows through Ethiopia&#39;s Grand Renaissance Dam as it undergoes construction on the river Nile [File: Reuters]