Live updates from the first semi-final taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Italy unbeaten in their last 32 games

Spain aiming for a record fourth continental crown

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Winner to face England or Denmark in the final on Sunday

6 mins ago (17:55 GMT)

Here are the starting-XIs

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (c), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne.

Spain (4-3-3)

Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets (c), Koke; Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo.

Incase you missed it: Morata drops to the bench for Spain 😲

Morata started every game at Euro 2020 despite criticism for his struggles in front of goal.

9 mins ago (17:51 GMT)

It’s coming Rome…

Italy’s football supporters make their way to Wembley Stadium [Tolga Akmen/AFP] Spain supporters cheer on the stands before the match [Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP] Italians are already celebrating… a 33rd win? [Carl Recine/Pool via Reuters]

19 mins ago (17:42 GMT)

Report card

Here’s a look at how both teams have performed at this year’s tournament.

Italy haven’t dropped any points. Spain just don’t like giving the ball away…. but have won just ONE game in normal time at Euro 2020.

Neither side has seen red… And a semi-final isn’t the best place to get your first.

48 mins ago (17:13 GMT)

A record already (almost)

Both sides will create a record at kick-off.

In just under two hours, Italy vs Spain will become the most-played fixture at the European Championships.

🇮🇹🆚🇪🇸🔜 Tonight’s clash will be the 7th EURO finals encounter between these sides, making it the most-played fixture at the tournament 👀#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/AzybwfI0ru — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021

54 mins ago (17:07 GMT)

Predict the winner

You don’t need to be the late Paul the Octopus, that smart elephant or a super-computer to make the predictions.

It’s easy. Just head over to our Twitter page and take part in our first semi-final poll.

Who will win tonight’s #EURO2020 semi-final at Wembley? 👇 — AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 6, 2021

1 hour ago (17:01 GMT)

When is kick-off?

In two hours – 19:00 GMT

🇮🇹🆚🇪🇸🔜 🌍 Where in the world will you be watching from?#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021

2 hours ago (16:30 GMT)

Road to the semis

Italy

Beat Turkey 3-0

Beat Switzerland 3-0

Beat Wales 1-0

Beat Austria 2-1 (after ET)

Beat Belgium 2-1

Spain

Drew 0-0 with Sweden

Drew 1-1 with Poland

Beat Slovakia 5-0

Beat Croatia 5-3 (after ET)

Beat Switzerland 3-1 (penalties)

2 hours ago (16:25 GMT)

Getting ready

2 hours ago (16:20 GMT)

How Luis Enrique got Spain to the semis

Spain’s coach Luis Enrique has coped with personal tragedy and the effect of negative public opinion to rally his young squad and lead them to the semi-finals.

He incurred the wrath of many fans and large sections of the Spanish media for leaving Sergio Ramos out of his squad and picking no players from Real Madrid.

The coach turned more heads by only picking a 24-man squad instead of 26 and for encouraging French-born defender Aymeric Laporte to switch nationalities and lead the team’s defence instead of Ramos.

He then kept Sergio Busquets in the squad after the midfielder tested positive for COVID-19, showing a sense of patience he did not afford Ramos, who had missed much of the last season through injury.

Radio Marca described Luis Enrique as “pigheaded”, adding Spain were “not cut out to win this Euros and we all know it”.

Spain coach Luis Enrique [Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via Reuters]

2 hours ago (16:05 GMT)

Unbeaten Italy vs possession kings Spain

Italy vs Spain marks a blockbuster first semi-final at Euro 2020 with Tuesday’s game the latest episode in a burgeoning rivalry between the nations meeting in a fourth consecutive European Championship.

Italy have won all five matches at this year’s tournament. Spain boast an average possession of 67 percent.

Read our preview of the first semi-final.