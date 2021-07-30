Live
Sports|Football

US to meet Mexico in Gold Cup final after beating Qatar

Asian champions lose 1-0 to the US, while Mexico edge out Canada in a match briefly stopped due to homophobic chants.

United States players celebrate after victory over Qatar [Scott Wachter/USA Today Sports]
United States players celebrate after victory over Qatar [Scott Wachter/USA Today Sports]
30 Jul 2021

Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute as the United States beat Qatar 1-0 to reach the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup where they will take on Mexico who beat Canada in the other semi-final.

Zardes replaced Daryl Dike in the 63rd minute and combined with two other second-half subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson, to score his 14th international goal and second of the tournament on Thursday.

The 20th-ranked US matched its record with 13 consecutive home wins and advanced to Sunday night’s final in Las Vegas against defending champions Mexico, which beat Canada 2-1 in Houston.

CONCACAF filled out the field for the Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, with the 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar as invited guests.

Qatar had a chance to go ahead in the 61st minute but Hassan al-Haydos sent a penalty kick over the crossbar following a foul by James Sands.

Meanwhile, Hector Herrera scored in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to give Mexico a dramatic win over Canada in a match briefly stopped in the second half due to homophobic chants.

Orbelin Pineda converted a penalty kick in the second minute of first-half stoppage time to put Mexico ahead before Tajon Buchanan equalised in the 57th minute, the first goal conceded by Mexico in the tournament.

The referee halted play in the 86th minute after Mexican fans were heard shouting a homophobic slur.

In the ninth minute of injury time, Herrera took a pass from Rodolfo Pizarro and slotted a shot from 16 yards to seal his side’s progress.

Mexico are the Gold Cup reigning champions [Maria Lysaker/USA Today Sports]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from Sports

Officials sound alarm as Japan COVID cases hit record highs

Tokyo reported 3,865 new cases in the past 24 hours, up from 3,177 on Wednesday and double the numbers a week ago [File: Kevin Coombs/Reuters]

German cycling chief sent home from Olympics after racist remarks

German cyclist Arndt, front, distanced himself from Moster&#39;s comments, saying he was &#39;appalled&#39; [File: Tim de Waele/Reuters]

Olympics latest: Biles thankful for support; COVID cases rise

American world-champion pole vaulter Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. [File: Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]

World champion pole vaulter out with COVID in pandemic-hit games

Tokyo continues to be placed in a state of emergency with coronavirus infections at a record high, prompting the country&#39;s top medical adviser to call on the government on Thursday to send a &#39;clearer, stronger message&#39; about growing risks, including to the medical system [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
Most Read

Duterte restores Philippines’s key military agreement with US

Duterte&#39;s office said the Philippine president and Austin &#39;had an open and frank discussion of the status and future direction&#39; of the Philippines-US ties [Robinson Ninal/Malacanang Handout Photo via Reuters]

First evacuation flight brings over 200 Afghans to US: Report

Some estimates suggest the total number of prospective evacuees could be as high as 100,000 after family members are counted [File: Dwight Henderson/US Marine Corp handout photo via Reuters]

‘I never thought I would see these kinds of scenes in Fiji’

The scale and intensity of Fiji’s current outbreak have sent shock waves through the region [File: Leon LORD/AFP] (AFP)

Taliban admits to killing Afghan comic, to try alleged killers

The brutality of the killing heightened fears of revenge attacks [File: Taliban media/EPA]