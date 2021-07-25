Live
Sports|Olympics

Tunisia’s Hafnaoui wins surprise Olympic swimming gold

The teenager squeaked into the final by 14-hundredths of a second, landing him in the far outside lane.

Ahmed Hafnaoui joined Ous Mellouli to be the only Tunisians to win a gold in swimming [Attila Kisbenedek/AFP]
Ahmed Hafnaoui joined Ous Mellouli to be the only Tunisians to win a gold in swimming [Attila Kisbenedek/AFP]
25 Jul 2021

Nobody was watching Ahmed Hafnaoui in lane eight of the Olympic pool but all eyes were on the Tunisian teenager at the finish.

Hafnaoui was the stunning winner of the 400 metres freestyle at the Tokyo Games on Sunday, beating a field of faster and older swimmers.

The 18-year-old finished in three minutes, 43.26 seconds, punctuating his victory with loud yelling that echoed in the mostly empty 15,000-seat arena.

He was the slowest qualifier to start the final.

“I believed it when I touched the wall and I saw myself first,” he said. “I was so surprised.”

Australia’s Jack McLoughlin earned silver and American Kieran Smith took bronze. The top three were separated by less than a second after the eight-lap race.

“When I hit the water, I was just thinking about the medal, not the time,” Hafnaoui said.

He squeaked into the final by 14-hundredths of a second, landing him in the far outside lane. The fastest qualifiers were in the middle of the pool, without the ability to track Hafnaoui during the race.

Asked what he knew about Hafnaoui, Smith said, “Absolutely nothing.”

Hafnaoui has another chance to pull off a surprise when he competes in the 800 metres freestyle on Thursday [Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP]

Hafnaoui joined Ous Mellouli to be the only Tunisians to win a gold in swimming.

Mellouli won the 1,500 metres freestyle at the 2008 Beijing Games, one of his three career Olympic medals.

The teen, who trains in the capital, Tunis, is the North African country’s fourth Olympic gold medallist. He is the second-youngest athlete from an African nation to win a swimming gold.

Standing on the podium, and his coach furiously pumping his arms in triumph in the stands, the moment was overwhelming for Hafnaoui.

“I was in tears because when I see the flag of my country and I hear the anthem in the background, it was great,” he said. “I’m so proud of it. I dedicate it to all the Tunisian people.”

Source: AP

Related

More from Sports

Asian champions Qatar beat El Salvador to reach Gold Cup semis

Qatar became the first team to reach the semi-finals, holding on to beat El Salvador [Ralph Freso/AFP]

Iranian refugee shocks Olympic gold medalist Jones at Tokyo 2020

Alizadeh, left, of the Refugee Olympic Team beat two-time gold medallist Jones to advance to the quarterfinals. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Tokyo Olympics: Dutch rowing coach tests positive for COVID-19

Josy Verdonkschot serves as head coach for &#39;several&#39; Dutch women&#39;s boats competing at the Tokyo Games [Leah Millis/ Reuters]

Cleveland baseball team changes name from Indians to Guardians

The Cleveland team will change the name from Indians to Guardians at the end of the 2021 season [David Richard/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters]
Most Read

The Taliban explained

The Taliban has set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag [File: Parwiz/Reuters]
OPINION

Canada is deporting its ‘guardian angels’

Asylum seeker Mamadou Konaté, who worked as a janitor at three elderly care homes in Montreal at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is now facing the threat of deportation. On July 6, Konaté addressed a crowd gathered in front of Prime Minister Trudeau&#39;s constituency office in Montreal to protest essential worker deportations [Stacy Lee]

Iraqi PM: No need for foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil

US and coalition officials have maintained that US troops are no longer accompanying Iraqi forces on ground missions [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Can Israel criminalise Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the US?

Ben Cohen, left, and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry&#39;s ice cream, are known for promoting social causes [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]