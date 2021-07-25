Live
Sports|Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Dutch rowing coach tests positive for COVID-19

Some 132 people accredited to the Summer Games have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1.

Josy Verdonkschot serves as head coach for 'several' of the Dutch women's boats competing at the Tokyo Games [Leah Millis/ Reuters]
Josy Verdonkschot serves as head coach for 'several' of the Dutch women's boats competing at the Tokyo Games [Leah Millis/ Reuters]
25 Jul 2021

Dutch rowing coach Josy Verdonkschot has tested positive for COVID-19, the Netherlands Olympic Committee (NOCNSF) said on Sunday, and has gone into a 10-day quarantine in Japan.

The news comes after 21-year-old Dutch single sculls competitor Finn Florijn tested positive on Friday.

Another staff member on the Dutch rowing team, as well as Dutch taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink and skateboarder Candy Jacobs, tested positive last week.

Verdonkschot serves as head coach for “several” of the women’s boats competing at the Tokyo Games but did not travel with the four members of Team Netherlands who tested positive, TeamNL said.

“My personal feelings play no role,” Verdonkschot said in a written statement.

“Our programme is well put together, we know from each other what we can and should do. The missing of the coach has no influence anymore. My trust in my staff and my athletes is endless. They will finish this job.”

Some 132 people accredited to the Tokyo Games have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1, according to organisers.

TeamNL said Verdonkschot was informed of his Saturday morning test results that evening and was tracking any close contacts within the guidelines of Tokyo 2020.

Close contacts will be allowed to continue competing “under special conditions”, including taking separate transport and eating and sleeping in separate rooms.

“He’s doing ok, we’ve got a message from him and he sounded relaxed and confident,” said Dutch rower Sophie Souwer, who advanced in the single sculls after finishing second in her quarter-final round.

“We were already sharp from the beginning, now we are even sharper. We have a lot of coaches around us and people that are still on the course and around us.”

The Dutch had dominated across the board in early competition at the Sea Forest Waterway and four boats were set to compete on Sunday.

The Netherlands picked up three rowing medals at the 2016 Rio Games.

Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters
More from Sports

Cleveland baseball team changes name from Indians to Guardians

The Cleveland team will change the name from Indians to Guardians at the end of the 2021 season [David Richard/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters]

Pandemic-hit Tokyo Olympics open as Naomi Osaka lights cauldron

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka stands after lighting the flame of hope in the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games [Franck Fife/AFP]

‘My Olympics journey should give hope to all young Afghan girls’

Shaheen started her career in karate before switching to judo [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Tokyo’s marathon journey to the start of the Olympics

The athletes are in Tokyo and the delayed 2020 Summer Games are due to open on Friday [John Locher/AP Photo]
Most Read

US-China talks come at time of heightened tension

Chinese and US flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2021. [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
OPINION

Canada is deporting its ‘guardian angels’

Asylum seeker Mamadou Konaté, who worked as a janitor at three elderly care homes in Montreal at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is now facing the threat of deportation. On July 6, Konaté addressed a crowd gathered in front of Prime Minister Trudeau&#39;s constituency office in Montreal to protest essential worker deportations [Stacy Lee]

Thousands protest amid global anger against COVID restrictions

A protester holds a placard that reads &#34;Freedom&#34; during a demonstration against COVID restrictions [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

Can Israel criminalise Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the US?

Ben Cohen, left, and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry&#39;s ice cream, are known for promoting social causes [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]