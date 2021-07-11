Latest updates from Wembley Stadium where Italy take on England in the final of Euro 2020.

England in their first European Championship final

Italy last won the Euros in 1968; lost finals in 2002 and 2012

England have conceded just one goal at Euro 2020

Italy unbeaten in last 33 matches

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Hello, ciao. You are here because you love football and either England or Italy. Or both. Or neither.

I’m Faras Ghani (@farasG) and I will bring you the biggest football game today (Argentina beat Brazil in the previous biggest one this morning) together with Maria Michela D’Alessandro (@MMichiDale) in a Rome fanzone and Maira Watanbe outside Wembley Stadium in London.

2 mins ago (16:36 GMT)

Can Italy make it 34?

Italians are unbeaten in the last 33 matches. That is some record! Needless to say (I’ll say it anyway), if they make it 34, they will be crowned European Champions for the second time.

Can they? Will they? We’ll have all the answers for you right here.

8 mins ago (16:30 GMT)

How the Italians stand to lift two trophies in London today

While we wait for the Euro 2020 final to kick-off (still around 2 1/2 hours to go), may I remind you that Berrettini, an Italian, is currently on Centre Court at Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic. By the looks of it, the Serb has his bases covered.

Djokovic leading 5-3 in fourth set.

21 mins ago (16:17 GMT)

Big police presence in Rome

And Michela from Rome tells us that Piazza del Popolo, one of the two fanzones set up in Rome, is surrounded by police officials and police cars.

“The fans are reaching the square singing and cheering for Italy. The two big screens at the fan zone are currently broadcasting the Wimbledon final.”

Rome on final day [Maria Michela D’Alessandro/Al Jazeera]

30 mins ago (16:08 GMT)

Impossible to walk around Wembley

Our correspondent Maira is taking a walk outside Wembley Stadium. And she sends us this update:

“There are loads of people arriving at the stadium, shouting, singing, people are just really happy and it is almost impossible to walk around. Loads of rubbish already on the floor and some people falling on the broken glasses, little bit dangerous.

She’s also spotted some Italian fans!

The Italian fans near Wembley Stadium [Maira Watanbe/Al Jazeera]

38 mins ago (16:00 GMT)

Stats Centrale

Got an appetite for some delicious freshly baked stats? Well, some stats date back to 1933 but I can safely say you can easily digest them.

Seated? Here you go: A statistical look at the Italy-England rivalry

46 mins ago (15:52 GMT)

Road to the final

Do you still remember how these teams got to the final?

You can either take a trivia in 55 years (some may ask why 55, others will know why 55) or head over to our special photo gallery:

In Pictures: Italy, England road to Euro 2020 final

1 hour ago (15:30 GMT)

Home or Rome?

What started on June 11 ends tonight: Italy take on England at Wembley Stadium in London in the final of the 2020 European Championship.

England hope that a partisan home crowd will help them lift a first major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup at the old Wembley.

Italy have not won the Euros since 1968 but the Azzurri are on an unbeaten run of 33 games since September 2018 and have never lost against England at a major event.

Read our Euro 2020 final preview here.