Euro 2020 final: A statistical look at the Italy-England rivalry

A statistical look at the Italy-England football rivalry ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

Italy are unbeaten in their last 33 matches in all competitions, while England have won 15 of their last 17 matches at Wembley [Laurence Griffiths/Reuters]
10 Jul 2021

When: July 11, 2021
Where: Wembley Stadium, London
Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Italy and England will lock horns on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the final of the delayed 2020 European Championship.

Italy won the tournament in 1968 but have lost two finals – in 2000 and 2012.

For England, this will be the first appearance in a European Championship final.

Head-to-head record

Played: 27
England wins: 8
Draws: 8
Italy wins: 11

Key stats

This is Italy’s 10th major final (six World Cups and four Euros), with only Germany (14) having played more among the European nations.

This will be England’s first appearance in a Euro final and their first in the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup – the longest gap (55 years) between major finals (World Cup or Euros) for any European nation.

Italy have never lost against England at a major tournament.

The Azzurri won 1-0 at Euro 1980, 2-1 at both the 1990 and 2014 World Cups and won 4-2 on penalties at Euro 2012 after a goalless draw in open play.

Italy are unbeaten in their last 33 matches in all competitions (27 wins, six draws), scoring 86 goals and conceding 10 during the run. This is their longest unbeaten stretch of matches.

England have won 15 of their last 17 matches at Wembley (one draw, one loss), scoring 46 goals and conceding five in that run. They are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions (11 wins, one draw).

No team has won two penalty shootouts at the same Euro tournament.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

