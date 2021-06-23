Portugal take on world champions France while Spain will face Slovakia on last day of group matches.

Spain and reigning champions Portugal are at risk of a shock early exit from Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

Former world champions Germany, meanwhile, need a draw at the Allianz Arena in the Bavarian capital to reach the last 16 on the last day of group matches but defeat would send Hungary through and possibly condemn Joachim Loew’s side to another group-stage exit, just like at the 2018 World Cup.

That is unthinkable for Germany, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 4-2 at the weekend to kickstart their campaign but could be without Thomas Mueller due to a knee injury.

Portugal, who beat France at the last edition’s final to claim the trophy, will be eliminated if they lose to the same opponents and Hungary win but a draw will definitely take the 2016 champions through to the last 16.

France have already qualified but will want to win to secure top spot, meaning a theoretically easier tie in the next round.

Portugal’s neighbours Spain are in a similarly tricky position heading into their final Group E game against Slovakia in Seville.

The 2008 and 2012 European champions have drawn both matches so far against Sweden and Poland.

They need to win this time to be sure of reaching the knockout phase, although a draw would be enough to qualify as a best third-placed team, provided Poland fail to beat Sweden in Saint Petersburg.

“I have a feeling that we are like a bottle of cava that is about to be uncorked,” said coach Luis Enrique.

“As soon as we put in one complete performance and get a big victory, the confidence will come and you will start to see the best of us.”

Slovakia need a point to be certain of progressing, while Robert Lewandowski’s Poland have to beat already-qualified Sweden to advance.