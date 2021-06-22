England players Mount and Chilwell to self-isolate at Euro 2020

The duo will miss the final Euro 2020 Group D match against Czech Republic and potentially their last-16 tie.

England’s football team will be without Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell for its final Euro 2020 Group D match against Czech Republic after they were told to undergo self-isolation following exposure to Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair could potentially also miss the team’s last-16 tie.

“We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday (28 June). This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England,” the English Football Association said in a statement on Tuesday.

They will train individually in private areas at England’s training base, St George’s Park, the statement said.

“We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with Public Health England.”

Both players are teammates of Gilmour’s at Premier League club Chelsea and were pictured embracing him at the end of Friday’s 0-0 draw at Wembley.

Midfielder Mount has started both England’s games while left-back Chilwell has yet to feature.

It was announced on Monday that Gilmour tested positive for COVID-19 [Carl Recine/Pool via Reuters] England said the entire squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative.

They added further tests will be carried out when appropriate.

Gilmour tested positive on Monday, but no other Scottish players have been forced into isolation for their clash with Croatia later on Tuesday that could see Steve Clarke’s men qualify for the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

England have already qualified ahead of the Czech Republic’s visit to Wembley.

If the Three Lions beat the Czechs to win the group, they will play their last-16 match at Wembley on June 29, giving both players a chance to feature.

Second place in the group would see Gareth Southgate’s men travel to Copenhagen on June 28.