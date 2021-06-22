Live
Sports|Football

England players Mount and Chilwell to self-isolate at Euro 2020

The duo will miss the final Euro 2020 Group D match against Czech Republic and potentially their last-16 tie.

Chilwell, left, and Mount will train individually in private areas at England's training base [File: Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Chilwell, left, and Mount will train individually in private areas at England's training base [File: Marko Djurica/Reuters]
22 Jun 2021

England’s football team will be without Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell for its final Euro 2020 Group D match against Czech Republic after they were told to undergo self-isolation following exposure to Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair could potentially also miss the team’s last-16 tie.

“We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday (28 June). This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England,” the English Football Association said in a statement on Tuesday.

They will train individually in private areas at England’s training base, St George’s Park, the statement said.

“We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with Public Health England.”

Both players are teammates of Gilmour’s at Premier League club Chelsea and were pictured embracing him at the end of Friday’s 0-0 draw at Wembley.

Midfielder Mount has started both England’s games while left-back Chilwell has yet to feature.

It was announced on Monday that Gilmour tested positive for COVID-19 [Carl Recine/Pool via Reuters]
England said the entire squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative.

They added further tests will be carried out when appropriate.

Gilmour tested positive on Monday, but no other Scottish players have been forced into isolation for their clash with Croatia later on Tuesday that could see Steve Clarke’s men qualify for the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

England have already qualified ahead of the Czech Republic’s visit to Wembley.

If the Three Lions beat the Czechs to win the group, they will play their last-16 match at Wembley on June 29, giving both players a chance to feature.

Second place in the group would see Gareth Southgate’s men travel to Copenhagen on June 28.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Sports

Euro 2020: England look for top spot, Scotland seek progress

England are assured of a last-16 berth, but the absence of Chelsea duo Mount and Chilwell has England coach Gareth Southgate worried [Carl Recine/Reuters]

Belgium, Denmark march into Euro 2020 knockouts

Belgium&#39;s Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates [Anatoly Maltsev/Reuters]

Japan to allow 10,000 local fans at Tokyo Olympics

Organisers say about 3.6 million tickets are in the hands of Japanese residents [Charly Triballeau/AFP]

Euro 2020: What’s at stake in Group B and Group C tonight?

A crowd of up to 25,000 will cheer Denmark at the Parken Stadium as they seek an unlikely qualification for the last-16 [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]
Most Read

Bitcoin forms ‘death cross’, hinting at more pain to come

Bitcoin has lost 40 percent of its value in the past two months [File: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg]

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Trump wanted to send COVID-infected Americans to Guantanamo: Book

Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021, after he left the White House [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

‘Vaccine or jail?’: Duterte warns as COVID’s Delta variant surges

Duterte said that those who are refusing to get inoculated should just &#39;leave the country&#39; [File: Erik De Castro/Reuters]