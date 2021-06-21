Live
Sports|Olympics

Japan to allow 10,000 local fans at Tokyo Olympics

Organisers warn the competition could move behind closed doors if coronavirus infections surge.

Organisers say about 3.6 million tickets are in the hands of Japanese residents [Charly Triballeau/AFP]
Organisers say about 3.6 million tickets are in the hands of Japanese residents [Charly Triballeau/AFP]
21 Jun 2021

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at Tokyo Olympic events but organisers warned that the competition could move behind closed doors if coronavirus infections surge.

“In light of the government’s restrictions on public events, the spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50 percent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people at all venues,” a joint statement released on Monday said.

The decision was announced after five-way talks involving Tokyo 2020 organisers and officials from Japan’s government, the Tokyo government, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee.

A decision on spectators at the Paralympics will be delayed until July 16. The Tokyo Games are set to open on July 23.

“A framework will be implemented to keep monitoring the status of infections and medical care using expert advice,” the statement added.

The latest move contradicts recommendations by the country’s top medical adviser, Dr Shigeru Omi, who said last week the safest way to hold the Olympics would be without fans.

Omi had previously called it “abnormal” to hold the Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking before the meeting, IOC chief Thomas Bach said he was “absolutely sure that it will be a decision to best protect the Japanese people and all participants”.

Foreign fans were banned several months ago. Officials say local fans will be under strict rules – they will not be allowed to cheer, must wear masks, and are being told to go straight home afterwards.

Organisers say between 3.6 to 3.7 million tickets are in the hands of Japanese residents.

The Games were delayed by a year because of the global health crisis.

Japan has reported more than 786,000 coronavirus cases, including nearly 14,500 deaths.

But vaccine rollout has been slower there than it has been in many developed countries, only picking up speed in recent days. About 6.5 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, Japan’s government approved lifting Tokyo’s virus emergency measures a month before the Olympics, but set new restrictions that could sharply limit fans at the sporting events.

The state of emergency in place in Tokyo began in late April and largely limits bar and restaurant opening hours and bans them from selling alcohol.

Organisers also face a sceptical public. Polls have regularly shown most Japanese would prefer to see the Games delayed further or cancelled altogether.

Recent surveys suggest a softening of opposition, with more in favour of holding the Games than cancelling it – if postponement is not offered as an option.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Sports

Euro 2020: What’s at stake in Group B and Group C tonight?

A crowd of up to 25,000 will cheer Denmark at the Parken Stadium as they seek an unlikely qualification for the last-16 [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]

Norway rules out boycotting Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and its human rights record have been under the spotlight since it was awarded the hosting of the tournament in 2010 [File: Fran Santiago/Getty Images]

Copa America 2021: Brazil march on, Chile face ‘barber’ fine

The tournament, postponed from 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, was confirmed to be held in Brazil just two weeks before its start [Sergio Moraes/Reuters]

Hubbard makes New Zealand team, to become first trans Olympian

New Zealand&#39;s Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics when she takes part in the super-heavyweight women&#39;s competition [File: Adrian Dennis/AFP]
Most Read

Israeli PM says Raisi win a ‘wake up’ call over Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned Iran&#39;s president-elect as he chaired the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government [Emmanuel Dunand/Pool via AP]

Pakistan’s Khan fears ‘civil war’ if no peace deal in Afghanistan

Pakistan&#39;s PM Imran Khan was speaking in an interview to the US news platform, Axios, that was aired late on Sunday [File: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters]

Ethiopians vote in polls overshadowed by Tigray conflict

Once votes are counted, national MPs will elect the prime minister and the president [Maheder Haileselassie Tadese/Reuters]

Rights group urges UK to probe UAE activist’s death near London

Alaa&#39;s father is also a prominent activist who has been held in detention by Emirati authorities since 2013. [ALQST for Human Rights]