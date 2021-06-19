Live
Sports|Olympics

Tokyo cancels public viewing sites for summer Olympics

Tokyo governor announces decision, adding that some venues will be COVID-19 vaccination centres instead.

Foreign spectators are banned from attending the Games, delayed by a year due to the pandemic [File: Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters]
Foreign spectators are banned from attending the Games, delayed by a year due to the pandemic [File: Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters]
19 Jun 2021

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has cancelled all public viewing sites for the summer Olympics, diverting some venues to be COVID-19 vaccinations centres instead.

Foreign spectators are banned from attending the Games, delayed by a year due to the pandemic, but the government and Tokyo 2020 organisers have for months held off on deciding whether to allow Japanese spectators into the stadiums.

The ban on public viewing, announced on Saturday, follows the metropolitan government’s decision this month to scrap plans for a public viewing site in Yoyogi Park in central Tokyo, converting the venue to a vaccination centre.

“I believe these are necessary measures, when looking from various perspectives, for a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Koike told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

They are to talk on Monday with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee.

Japanese medical experts said on Friday that banning spectators at the Olympics was the least risky option for going ahead with the event while floating the possibility that venues could hold up to 10,000 fans in areas where “quasi-emergency” measures, such as shorter restaurant hours, have been lifted.

Polls show most people in Japan are opposed to holding the Games, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on the country.

On Saturday, a new survey revealed that Japanese businesses also echoed the reservations of the population.

Kyodo news agency said that 64 per cent of the 9,163 businesses polled by the Tokyo Shoko Research between June 1 and 9 were in favour of cancellation or another postponement.

The main reservations cited were fear of rising infection numbers and a slow vaccine rollout.

Earlier this month, about 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help at the Olympic and Paralympic Games quit, broadcaster NHK said, citing organisers.

However, local organisers, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee are determined to stage the Games, amid strict hygiene and with some 80 percent of the athletes to be vaccinated ahead of the Games.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Sports

Why Saturday promises to be an action-packed day at Euro 2020

Ronaldo will again be in the spotlight after becoming the leading scorer in European Championship history with a brace against Hungary leaving him on 11 goals across five tournaments [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’, dies of COVID

Singh represented India at the Olympics in 1956, 1960 and 1964 [File: AFP]

Eriksen discharged from hospital after ‘successful’ operation

The Danish Football Union previously said Eriksen would be fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, which will help regulate his heart rhythm [File: Hannah Mckay/Reuters]

Ugo Udezue: From NBA agent to unifying Africa through sport

&#39;It’s important for Africans to show the opportunity in the continent, that Africa is viable for business and that Africans will spend money on a product if it’s good,&#39; says Ugo Udezue, who describes himself as Pan-African [Courtesy of AFA Sports]
Most Read

Hardline judge poised to be Iran’s next president

Raisi, a protégé of the Supreme Leader, was widely seen as the frontrunner in Friday’s election [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]

‘It will get very bad’: Experts warn on Indonesia COVID surge

Grave diggers carry a coffin for burial at a cemetery for people who&#39;ve died from coronavirus in Bandung [Timur Matahari/AFP]

Bagging groceries for extra cash, Mexican elderly told to pack up

Walmart de Mexico, the country&#39;s biggest retailer, announced that its grocery store baggers wouldn’t be allowed back, as the coronavirus pandemic and changing consumer habits threaten to put an end to a decades-old practice of allowing elderly people in Mexico to earn extra income as baggers [File: Marco Ugarte/Reuters]

US pulls antimissile batteries from Middle East: Report

As the Biden administration seeks reduced tensions with Iran, the US is removing Patriot surface-to-air missiles deployed to Arab nations in recent years [File: US Army/Handout via Reuters]