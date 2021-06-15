Copa America: Argentina held by Chile despite Messi’s brilliance

Argentinian playmaker frustrated after 1-1 draw with Chile; Paraguay go top of group A following victory over Bolivia.

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant free-kick but that was not enough to earn three points for Argentina who were held 1-1 by Chile in their Copa America opener on Monday evening.

Before the game at Rio de Janeiro’s Nilton Santos Stadium started, fans were stunned by a touching tribute to Argentina football legend Diego Maradona, who died in November aged 60.

Messi, who turns 34 this month, said ahead of the game that winning with his national team is “the biggest dream” of his decorated career, despite all the individual success and club titles he earned with Barcelona.

Argentina appeared to be ready to start giving Messi what he craves. Coach Lionel Scaloni’s lineup wasted three clear opportunities between the 16th and 18th minutes, one from Lautaro Martínez and two for Nicolas Gonzalez.

And then Messi opened the scoring in the 33rd after a free-kick that Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could not stop despite getting a touch on the ball to his left.

Chile transformed into a more aggressive team in the second half and earned a penalty after a video review.

Arturo Vidal’s shot from the spot was stopped, but Eduardo Vargas nodded into the empty goal to level the scoring in the 57th.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina at the 33-minute mark [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters] “This match got complicated for us,” an exhausted Messi said after the draw. “We needed to be calm, have the control of the possession and play more quickly. The penalty changed the match, too.”

Chile’s Vidal said getting a draw despite Messi’s performance was a good result for his team, which is in transition with new coach Martin Lasarte.

“Leo always makes you change your formation. Thank God we managed to secure a draw,” he said. “We are still recovering our intensity, changing the system a little. It was a tough match, we tried to keep the order.”

Paraguay lead group A after a 3-1 win over Bolivia at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania.

Bolivia scored first via Erwin Saavedra’s first-half penalty, but Paraguay changed its fortunes after the break with goals by Alejandro Romero and a brace by Angel Romero.