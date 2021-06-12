Fans appalled by live footage of Eriksen’s Euro 2020 collapse

Viewers slam broadcasters for zooming in on player after his collapse on the pitch and also showing his wife in distress.

Football fans and commentators have expressed outrage at the live coverage of Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland, while praising his teammates for forming a wall to shield him from view.

Television viewers watched in dismay as cameras kept rolling while medical professionals performed chest compressions on the 29-year-old after he suddenly fell on the pitch 42 minutes into Saturday’s match at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium.

Several shots, including through the legs of players, showed Eriksen receiving treatment, before cutting to his clearly distressed wife, who was in the stadium and was being consoled by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The medics worked on Eriksen for nearly 20 minutes before he was resuscitated and brought to the hospital.

UEFA, the tournament’s ruling body, said the attacking midfielder was “in a stable condition”, while the Danish football federation said he was awake. The match resumed at 18:30 GMT.

While swiftly inundating social media with prayers for Eriksen, many users also slammed national television broadcasters for their coverage and heaped praise on the Denmark players.

Here’s how people reacted on Twitter:

Human shield!! The Danish team protecting their brother, their teammate #Eriksen from the cameras, spectators in the stadium, from viewers across the globe.. From all the eyes. Respect.. #DENFIN #DEN pic.twitter.com/HccXO0Yf7j — Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) June 12, 2021

I‘m still shocked to hear what happened to Eriksen. It’s sad that UEFA was still zooming with their Cameras on him. We won’t forget that! God, help him! 🙏🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/YsU3kpmNhu — Luka  (#Eriksen 🇩🇰) (@ItsFrostelic) June 12, 2021

Wonderful to hear Christian Eriksen is awake. Let’s hope he continues to improve. His Danish team mates deserve the highest praise & respect. They demanded immediate medical help, screened him from the cameras, preserved his dignity and consoled his family. Inspiring

❤️🇩🇰 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 12, 2021

You forget the age of them boys playing football. Loads of them in their early 20s, the way they behaved today was nothing short of astonishing. Dignity, compassion and by all accounts heroically from Simon Kjaer. Nothing any team does in this tournament will surpass them. 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/fuppJmCco3 — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) June 12, 2021

I’ve been in tears & now feel incredibly numb. Thinking of Eriksen’s partner who I shouldn’t have seen in tears on camera. 🇩🇰 — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) June 12, 2021

#Den is a team I’ll forever respect. The protection here, that shouldn’t be needed because cameras should’ve been cut. I hope and pray Eriksen is well. pic.twitter.com/8sLzrs5LWT — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 12, 2021

Notice how Denmark’s players formed a protective circle to shield their teammate from the cameras? Notice how Eriksen‘s distraught wife was filmed? The Denmark team showed integrity and care for their friend and teammate. The respect I have for them is incredibly strong. pic.twitter.com/0WUjoin3Z7 — From The Anvil – West Ham ⚒ (@FromTheAnvilWHU) June 12, 2021

Huge respect for the Danish players for shielding Eriksen from Camera. Saw some pictures going around already which is the most disgusting thing.

Please don't share pictures like such. He is conscious now as per various sources. May God bless him #Erisken pic.twitter.com/boATx2OORu — Hamza Kaleem (@HKaleem23) June 12, 2021

Disgusting that the camera’s filmed Eriksen’s wife in tears, privacy doesn’t matter it seems anymore? Just cut to the studio as soon as they’ve realised it’s an emergency, I hope he’s okay 💙 — Pys (@CFCPys) June 12, 2021

Camera men will cut away from streakers but are happy to show Christian Eriksen’s wife crying on the side of the pitch — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) June 12, 2021

Good on the Danish players for creating a wall around Christian Eriksen, blocking this terrible view from the cameras. Prayers up for Eriksen, scary scenes. #EURO2020 — herculez gomez (@herculezg) June 12, 2021