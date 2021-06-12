Live
Sports|Football

Fans appalled by live footage of Eriksen’s Euro 2020 collapse

Viewers slam broadcasters for zooming in on player after his collapse on the pitch and also showing his wife in distress.

A fan at Copehangen's Parken stadium after Christian Eriksen's collapse [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
12 Jun 2021

Football fans and commentators have expressed outrage at the live coverage of Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland, while praising his teammates for forming a wall to shield him from view.

Television viewers watched in dismay as cameras kept rolling while medical professionals performed chest compressions on the 29-year-old after he suddenly fell on the pitch 42 minutes into Saturday’s match at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium.

Several shots, including through the legs of players, showed Eriksen receiving treatment, before cutting to his clearly distressed wife, who was in the stadium and was being consoled by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The medics worked on Eriksen for nearly 20 minutes before he was resuscitated and brought to the hospital.

UEFA, the tournament’s ruling body, said the attacking midfielder was “in a stable condition”, while the Danish football federation said he was awake. The match resumed at 18:30 GMT.

While swiftly inundating social media with prayers for Eriksen, many users also slammed national television broadcasters for their coverage and heaped praise on the Denmark players.

Here’s how people reacted on Twitter:

Source: Al Jazeera

