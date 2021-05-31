Live
BREAKING
Sports|Tennis

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

The four-time Grand Slam champion had earlier said she would not face the press during the French Open, citing mental health reasons.

Osaka said she suffered 'long bouts of depression' since the 2018 US Open [Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters]
Osaka said she suffered 'long bouts of depression' since the 2018 US Open [Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters]
31 May 2021

Japan’s tennis player Naomi Osaka has said she is withdrawing from the French Open following the bitter fallout from her decision to boycott all media activity.

On Sunday, the former world number one was warned she could be thrown out of the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match news conferences at the tournament.

“The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” the world number two wrote on Twitter on Monday.

She was also fined $15,000 by Grand Slam organisers for failing to attend a news conference following her first-round win.

Earlier this week, the four-time Grand Slam champion said she would not face the press during the French Open, citing mental health reasons.

“I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” she said last week.

In her Twitter post on Monday, she said she “suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that”.

More to follow

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from Sports

Brazil named Copa America host 13 days before tournament

New hosts Brazil have reported more than 460,000 COVID-related deaths, the second highest in the world [Sergio Moraes/Reuters]

Zidane left Real Madrid because club had ‘no faith’ in him

Zidane returned to Real for a second spell in March 2019 after having won two La Liga titles and three consecutive Champions League titles in his first stint from 2016 to 2018 [File: Susana Vera/Reuters]

Japan mulls cheer-free Olympics in new COVID fan rules: Report

A volunteer (back) holds a placard showing COVID prevention measures at the BMX freestyle track venue during a test event for the Tokyo 2020 Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo on May 17, 2021 [CharlyY Triballeau/AFP]

19 surgeries, 66 medals: India’s para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan

As a child, Mukundan could not walk and had to operated upon when he was one [Dept of Sports MYAS/Twitter]
Most Read

Pakistani journalist ‘taken off air’ after military outburst

In 2014, Mir survived a shooting attack by unidentified attackers shortly after he hosted an episode of his programme that focused on alleged rights violations by the military in the southwestern Balochistan province [File: Cyril Belaud and Sajjad Tarakzai/AFP]

What we know about Israeli coalition that may oust Netanyahu

Media reports say opposition leader Yair Lapid close to establishing a coalition that would end Netanyahu’s 12-year reign as prime minister [AFP]

Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel’s potential prime minister?

A former special forces commando, Bennett is the son of US-born parents and lives with his wife Galit and four children in the central city of Raanana [File: Yonatan Sindel/AFP]

Who is Yair Lapid, the opposition leader challenging Netanyahu?

An amateur boxer and martial artist who has also published a dozen books, Lapid was a newspaper columnist before becoming a presenter on Channel 2 TV, a role that boosted his stardom [File: Corinna Kern/Reuters]