Champions League final: Manchester City vs Chelsea

Live updates from the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Manchester City and Chelsea fans inside the stadium before the match [Carl Recine/Reuters]
29 May 2021
  • Manchester City aiming to lift first Champions League trophy
  • Chelsea won the title in 2012, beating Bayern Munich on penalties
  • City won the Premier League and the League Cup this season
  • Chelsea finished fourth in the league; lost FA Cup final to Leicester City
  • Kick-off is on Saturday, May 29, at 8pm (19:00 GMT).

Busy day at the airport

Planes packed with excited English fans wearing football jerseys and scarves touched down every five minutes at Porto’s airport on Saturday.

Around 40 flights from England were expected in Porto during the day, with the first fans having arrived at 8:40am (07:40 GMT).

Upon arrival, stewards directed fans from the two teams to opposite sides of the airport, where rows of buses waited to drive them to the city centre where fan zones were set up.

Manchester City fans gather in Porto ahead of the match [Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters]

What’s your prediction?

Will it be Manchester City? Or will Chelsea win their second Champions League?

Vote on our Twitter page or here 👇:

What time is kick-off where you are?

Kick-off is at 9pm local time in Portugal which is 19:00 GMT.

But if you are not lucky enough to be there, here is something good UEFA has done for us:

Why are some Porto residents unhappy?

The last-minute decision to relax COVID-19 safety rules for the final has angered locals as hundreds of English fans not wearing masks packed Porto’s riverside bars on Friday night.

Some Porto residents fear a spike in infections because of the highly contagious coronavirus variant spreading in parts of England after first being identified in India.

“If they open [the stadiums] for the English, they should open [them] for all,” said Alexandre Magalhaes, walking through Porto, which was packed with fans.

One Twitter user wrote: “This is a shame for everyone who continues to comply with health rules.”

How have both sides performed this season?

City won the English Premier League as well as the League Cup, their third successive and fifth in seven seasons.

Chelsea, meanwhile, finished fourth in the league and lost the FA Cup final to Leicester.

Chelsea beat City twice this season, 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals and 2-1 away in the Premier League on May 8. But City defeated the Blues in London 3-1 in January.

First-time lucky for City or will Chelsea prevail again?

Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012, beating Bayern Munich on penalties. They have also won the Europa League twice since then.

Manchester City are making their first Champions League final appearance.

Both bosses are not new to this stage. City’s Spanish boss Pep Guardiola is looking to win the Champions League for a third time after steering Barcelona to triumphs in 2009 and 2011. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is seeking his first Champions League success. Last season, the German took Paris St-Germain to the final, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Read our Champions League final preview here.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

