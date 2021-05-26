Live updates from the 2021 Europa League final that is taking place in Gdansk, Poland.

Manchester United aiming for first title in four years

Villarreal seeking first major trophy; appearing in a first European final

Win for Villarreal guarantees Champions League spot for next season

United finished second in the Premier League, Villarreal came seventh in La Liga

6 mins ago (17:00 GMT)

Manchester United fans attacked in Gdansk

A group of Manchester United fans visiting Gdansk were attacked on a restaurant terrace late on Tuesday.

Local mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz condemned the attack on a group of between 20 and 30 fans, saying in a statement posted on Facebook that Gdansk was an open city with no place for violence.

Witnesses said the attackers were heard shouting the name of local football club Lechia.

26 mins ago (16:40 GMT)

All you need to know about the final

What time is kick-off in your region? Are fans allowed? Will there be VAR (and VAR-related drama)? And who is the designated home team in the final.

Here is all you need to know about the Europa League final.

3 hours ago (14:35 GMT)

United’s time or first-time lucky for Villarreal?

Manchester United will aim for a first title in four years.

United’s last trophy came in the 2016-17 Europa League under Jose Mourinho when it became just the fifth club to win all three major UEFA competitions.

But up against them are Villarreal, who lost four previous European semi-finals before dumping out Arsenal in the last-four and who are unbeaten in the tournament this season.

