Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid boss was appointed as Spurs manager in November 2019.

Mourinho's contract was due to run until the end of the 2022-23 season. [Peter Powell/Reuters]
19 Apr 2021
|
Updated
2 minutes ago

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid boss was appointed as Spurs manager in November 2019, taking over from Mauricio Pochettino.

His contract was due to run until the end of the 2022-23 season.

A 2-2 draw on Friday against Everton left Tottenham, Champions League finalists in 2019, in seventh place in the Premier League and unlikely to reach the top four.

Tottenham face a League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

The London club is among 12 that shocked the football world on Monday by announcing the formation of a breakaway European Super League.

More to follow

Source: Al Jazeera
