Real Madrid beat Barcelona to go top of La Liga

Benzema’s winner takes Real Madrid to top of the Spanish football league with city rivals Atletico set to play on Sunday.

Saturday's victory means Real Madrid go level on points with Atletico but lead the table on superior head-to-head results [Sergio Perez/Reuters]
11 Apr 2021

Real Madrid have moved top of La Liga after Karim Benzema’s flicked finish helped them claim a thrilling 2-1 victory over Barcelona in a wild Clasico at Valdebebas.

Benzema’s superb piece of skill and a deflected Toni Kroos free-kick put Madrid in charge and while Oscar Mingueza pulled one back for Barca, they fell to defeat in what could be Lionel Messi’s final appearance in this fixture.

Saturday’s victory means Real Madrid go level on points with Atletico but lead the table on superior head-to-head results.

The three are now separated by just a single point.

Atletico, without the injured Luis Suarez, face Real Betis on Sunday.

With Atletico stumbling and both Barca and Real Madrid hitting their stride, this game looked set to define, if not the title, then who would become favourites to be crowned champions in May.

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi failed to score in his seventh straight Clasico [AFP]
The result was a riveting contest at a rain-soaked Alfredo di Stefano stadium that saw both teams squander numerous chances, several efforts come back off the woodwork and Casemiro sent off in extra time.

With the last play of the game, Barcelona substitute Ilaix Moriba rattled Real Madrid’s crossbar.

“We’re still in it,” said Barca coach Ronald Koeman. “We’ve lost a game against a team who is also fighting for the league but we have eight games left and we will fight to the end.”

Casemiro’s red card had also given Messi a free-kick and the chance for a dramatic equaliser but instead, the Argentinian made it seven games now without a goal against Real Madrid, with many wondering if his 45th Clasico will be his last.

Messi might yet turn the tide in the eight games still remaining but there is no doubt Madrid are in the groove after backing up beating Liverpool 3-1 on Tuesday with another crucial victory.

They can finish the job in the Champions League at Anfield next week although manager Zinedine Zidane admitted afterwards his players are “physically at their limit”.

“It was a difficult game, the first half was ours, but we suffered in the second,” said Zidane. “We deserved the victory, because we had a lot of chances to score the third.”

Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano shows a red card to Real Madrid’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro [Javier Soriano/AFP]
