Live
Sports|Football

FIFA bans Blatter for second time over financial wrongdoing

FIFA says Blatter and former secretary-general Valcke banned for six years and eight months for financial wrongdoing.

Former FIFA boss Blatter was initially banned for six years [Reuters]
Former FIFA boss Blatter was initially banned for six years [Reuters]
24 Mar 2021

Sepp Blatter, the former chief of football’s world governing body FIFA, has been banned for a second time by the organisation over financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old’s first ban expires.

FIFA said on Wednesday its ethics committee banned both Blatter and former Secretary-General Jerome Valcke for six years and eight months for financial wrongdoing linked to awarding themselves contractual bonuses worth millions of dollars.

Both men, who also face criminal proceedings in Switzerland, will start serving the new bans when their current ones expire.

Blatter and Valcke were previously banned for six years and 10 years respectively in separate cases.

Blatter’s first ban expires in October and Valcke’s initial ban will be served in October 2025.

In the latest case, both men were each fined one million Swiss francs ($1.07m).

It is unclear what power FIFA has to enforce payment.

Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one week after undergoing heart surgery in December last year.

FIFA’s allegations of self-dealing in bonus payments led to former finance director Markus Kattner being banned for 10 years last year.

Source : News Agencies
More from Sports

Belize national football team briefly held by gunmen in Haiti

Belize's team is currently in Haiti for a World Cup 2022 qualifier on March 25 [File: Jared Wickerham/Getty]

Can the Olympic Games succeed without overseas fans?

NCAA slammed for inequality between men’s and women’s facilities

The NCAA March Madness men's basketball tournament every year draws millions of viewers [File: Jamie Rhodes/USA Today Sports

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic [Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]
Most Read

Massive container ship Ever Given blocks Suez Canal: Live

A large container ship container ship registered in Panama ran aground in the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking passage of other ships and causing a traffic jam for cargo vessels [AFP]

Suez Canal blocked after massive container ship runs aground

Workers are seen next to a container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal [Handout: Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

UK: Johnson says ‘greed’, ‘capitalism’ behind vaccine successes

Johnson's comments risk inflaming an ongoing row between the UK and EU over the supply of vaccine doses [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]

India reports novel COVID-19 variant, daily deaths at year’s high

A health worker takes a nasal swab from a migrant worker to test for COVID at a bus station in Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir [Channi Anand/AP]