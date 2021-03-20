The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Overseas fans will be barred from this year’s pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organisers announced on Saturday.

The decision was announced after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and local organisers.

“In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the Tokyo 2020 organising body said in a statement.

The IOC and IPC “fully respect and accept this conclusion”, the statement added.

Japan has attributed about 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most countries.

About one million tickets are reported to have been sold to fans from outside Japan while 4.45 million tickets were sold to Japan residents.

“We could wait until the very last moment to decide, except for the spectators,” said Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organising committee. “They have to secure accommodations and flights. So we have to decide early otherwise we will cause a lot of inconvenience from them. I know this is a very tough issue.”

IOC President Thomas Bach called it a “difficult decision”.

“We have to take decisions that may need sacrifice from everybody,” he said.

The financial burden of lost ticket sales falls on Japan. Overall, Japan is officially spending $15.4bn to organise the Olympics. Several government audits say the actual cost may be twice that much. All but $6.7bn is public money.

Organisers are expected next month to announce the capacity at venues, which will be filled by local residents.

The ban on fans from abroad comes just days before the Olympic torch relay starts Thursday from Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan.