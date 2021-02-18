Live
Sports|Tennis

Australian Open: Williams leaves news conference in tears

Serena Williams, 39, won her last major in 2017 at Melbourne Park before taking a break from the sport to give birth.

Williams had looked her sharpest in years at the tournament, but 24 unforced errors cost her against Naomi Osaka, who also beat her in the 2018 US Open final [Rob Prezioso/Tennis Australia via AFP]
Williams had looked her sharpest in years at the tournament, but 24 unforced errors cost her against Naomi Osaka, who also beat her in the 2018 US Open final [Rob Prezioso/Tennis Australia via AFP]
18 Feb 2021

Serena Williams broke down and cut short her post-match news conference after her 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals that ended her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

Williams won her last major title in 2017 at Melbourne Park before taking a break from the sport to give birth to daughter Alexis Olympia, and has lost four major finals since returning in 2018.

The 39-year-old, who is one Grand Slam title short of Margaret Court’s record, walked off Rod Laver Arena to a standing ovation on Thursday, pausing for a moment to put her hand on her heart and wave to the crowd.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka (left) gives a hug to Serena Williams of the United States after their women’s singles semi-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 18, 2021 [William West/AFP]
When asked by reporters if her exit from the court was a final farewell to Melbourne Park, she said with a smile: “If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone.”

But the smile soon faded, and a question about whether her defeat to Osaka was just a “bad day at the office” saw her take a sip of water before choking up.

“I don’t know. I’m done,” she said, leaving the room in tears.

Williams had looked her sharpest in years at the tournament, but 24 unforced errors cost her against Osaka, who also beat her in the 2018 US Open final.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander said Williams’s tears were due to her disappointment at the way she played and not a sign that she was making her last appearance at Melbourne Park.

“No [it’s not the end for Serena]. I think we see those tears because I think she was disappointed in the way she played,” said Wilander, a three-time winner at Melbourne Park.

“For her this is a bigger loss, because she is moving better, she is playing better and she is still not really close to Osaka and I feel that’s where the emotions start. She’s probably thinking, ‘What do I need to do now?'”

Eight-time champion Novak Djokovic, who beat Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev on Thursday to reach his ninth Australian Open final, also commented on Williams’s emotional exit.

“I can empathise with Serena and what she’s going through,” he said. “She’s such an amazing champion that inspires both male and female athletes around the world in what she has been doing, I mean, still is doing in her age, is extraordinary.”

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from Sports

Chris Morris becomes IPL record signing

Morris has played 42 ODIs and 23 Twenty20 matches for South Africa, and has claimed 80 wickets in 70 matches in the IPL [File: Paul Ellis/AFP]

Seiko Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo 2020 chief after sexism scandal

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee, speaks during the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board meeting, in Tokyo on February 18, 2021 [Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via Reuters]

‘Cash-burning machines’: Bundesliga chief slams Spanish clubs

Former Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said he had signed the Catalan club up to the Super League when he resigned in October [Albert Gea/Reuters]

In Greece, an Olympian leads the ‘Me Too’ movement

Sofia Bekatorou's action has encouraged others to come forward and speak about their experiences of sexual abuse [John Psaropoulos/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

It is time to end extractive tourism

In 2018, Thailand closed Maya Bay to tourists indefinitely until its ecosystem returns to its full condition [AP/Sakchai Lalit]

World’s oldest DNA sequenced from million-year-old mammoths

A reconstruction of the steppe mammoths that preceded the woolly mammoth, based on the genetic knowledge from the Adycha mammoth [Beth Zaiken/Centre for Palaeogenetics via AFP]

Mapping Mars: 7 graphics to help you understand the Red Planet

European, US diplomats to discuss reviving 2015 Iran deal

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has demanded 'action, not words' from the US if it wants to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers [handout: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP]