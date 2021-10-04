Skip links

How the world reacted to Salah’s ‘exceptional’ goal for Liverpool

Liverpool player called one of the best footballers in the world by his manager after a stunning game against Man City.

Salah has now scored in seven consecutive games and has nine in as many matches this season [Paul Ellis/AFP]
4 Oct 2021

Two moments of magic from Mohamed Salah have ensured Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League this season after an enthralling 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

For 45 minutes, City’s collective brilliance threatened to blow the Reds away and inflict a first league defeat at Anfield in front of supporters since 2017.

However, for all the beautiful football put together by Pep Guardiola’s array of creative midfielders, the English champions cannot call on a clinical finisher in the same league as Salah.

The Egyptian showed the other side to his game in creating Liverpool’s opening goal for Sadio Mane with a perfectly weighted pass after skipping beyond Joao Cancelo.

But it was his finish for his side’s second that will live long in the memory.

Cancelo was this time one of four City defenders left trailing as Salah shrugged off the attentions of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva before turning Aymeric Laporte and firing high past Ederson on his weaker right foot.

“Only the best players in the world score goals like this,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “Absolutely exceptional. Because this club never forgets anything, people will still talk about this goal in 50 to 60 years when they remember this game.”

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne’s late deflected shot rescued a point for Guardiola’s men, but Salah’s goal stole the show.

Salah has now scored in seven consecutive games and has nine in as many matches this season, evoking memories of his sensational 44-goal debut season at Anfield in 2017-18.

“Right now he is as sharp and as good as I’ve seen him,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. “I don’t see anyone playing better in the world at this moment in time. His record and his start to this season has been absolutely outstanding.”

Even Guardiola was full of praise for the 29-year-old player, and went on to describe him as “the best winger the [Premier] league has ever seen”.

The goal was appreciated from across the world by none other than NBA player LeBron James.

The result leaves the Premier League title race tantalisingly poised, with Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea, and City in third place, two points off the top alongside a clutch of other clubs.

Salah’s current deal is set to expire in 2023 and the 29-year-old knows his worth to Klopp’s men as negotiations over a new deal have dragged on.

Liverpool will have to splash out to get Salah to extend his stay, but on this form he is worth it as the man who could win them the league.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

