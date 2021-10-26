The decision raised eyebrows as the former captain previously refused to take part in the anti-racism gesture.

South Africa’s former cricket captain Quinton de Kock opted out of South Africa’s Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies on Tuesday “for personal reasons” as the country’s cricket board ordered players to take the knee ahead of the game.

Skipper Temba Bavuma said de Kock made himself unavailable due to “personal reasons” in their crucial Super 12 match in Dubai.

The decision raised eyebrows as De Kock had previously refused to take part in the anti-racism gesture that has become a regular feature in most sporting events.

“The Cricket South Africa (CSA) Board on Monday evening unanimously agreed to issue a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by ‘taking the knee’ prior to the start of their remaining World Cup matches,” said a CSA statement.

“Concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative. After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the Board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.”

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen takes the knee before the match [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]

De Kock refused to take a knee in South Africa’s Test series in the West Indies earlier this year.

Eoin Morgan’s England took the knee along with the West Indies on day one of the ongoing World Cup and India and Pakistan followed in their key clash on Sunday.

The South Africans taking part in Tuesday’s game took the knee before the start of the game.

So looks like Quinton De Kock is actually dropped because he refused to take the knee. pic.twitter.com/bbrkP2adlb — ` (@FourOverthrows) October 26, 2021

Previous incidents

In August, South Africa assistant coach Enoch Nkwe resigned after apparent disagreements with under-pressure head coach Mark Boucher.

Nkwe’s resignation came against a backdrop of widespread criticism of Boucher following revelations made at hearings into racism in South African cricket.

The criticism intensified when former Black players alleged they were not made to feel welcome in the national team environment during the period in which Boucher was a prominent member of the team.

Former spinner Paul Adams said he was racially abused during meetings presided over by Boucher which put the spotlight directly on the current coach.