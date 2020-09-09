Live
Sports|Olympics

Rights groups ask IOC to take 2022 Winter Games away from China

More than 160 human rights groups representing Tibet, Uighurs, Hong Kong and others ask IOC to ‘reverse its mistake’.

Beijing is facing increased international backlash over treatment of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang and the new security law in Hong Kong [File: Lee Jin-man/AP]
Beijing is facing increased international backlash over treatment of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang and the new security law in Hong Kong [File: Lee Jin-man/AP]
9 Sep 2020

Some 160 rights groups have sent a joint letter to the chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), calling for it to reconsider its choice to award China the 2022 Winter Games in light of Beijing’s human rights record.

It is the largest such coordinated effort so far, following several months of similar calls from individual rights groups, and comes as Beijing faces increased international backlash over its policies, including its treatment of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang and the imposition of a controversial new security law in Hong Kong.

“The IOC must recognise that the Olympic spirit and the reputation of the Olympic Games will suffer further damage if the worsening human rights crisis, across all areas under China’s control, is simply ignored,” said the letter released on Tuesday.

The rights groups asked the IOC to “reverse its mistake in awarding Beijing the honor of hosting the Winter Olympic Games in 2022”. 

The letter argued that the prestige of the 2008 Beijing Olympics emboldened the government to take further actions, including programmes targeting Xinjiang Uighurs and other ethnic policies.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Wednesday rejected the calls from rights groups, saying it opposes attempts by groups to politicise sporting events.


 

Among the letter’s signatories are Uighur, Tibetan, Hong Kong and Mongolian rights groups based in Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Australia.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter, but has on many occasions fiercely defended its rights record.

It maintains that its policies in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong are key to national security and social stability.

But activists say some one million Uighurs and other Turkic people have been imprisoned in “brainwashing” camps, mass detention that has been decried by activists and foreign government officials alike.

In addition, an investigation by The Associated Press in June said that China is imposing draconian measures to slash birth rates among ethnic Uighurs as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population.

Last month, the World Uyghur Congress launched a similar appeal to the IOC over what it said were crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

The IOC responded that it would remain neutral on political issues and that it had received assurances from Chinese authorities that they would respect the principles of the Olympic charter.

China has made extensive preparations for the upcoming Games, which will be held from February 4-20, 2022.

There was an outcry from rights groups ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At the time, the IOC defended the choice, saying the Games were a force for good.

Source : News Agencies
More from Sports

Pacquiao confirms boxing match with MMA star McGregor next year

Pacquiao's office said the fight could be staged in the Middle East after the coronavirus pandemic abates [File: Joe Camporeale/USA Today via Reuters]

UAE suspended from equestrian competitions for breaking rules

In 2015, the United Arab Emirates was suspended by the FEI over horse welfare issues [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

‘Didn’t deserve to be kicked out’: Messi laments Suarez departure

Messi has had a long-running feud with club president Bartomeu which intensified after Barcelona were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final [Albert Gea/Reuters]

Football star Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran striker has been placed in quarantine at home [Miguel Medina/AFP]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]