Live
Sports|Football

Messi’s Barcelona future ‘difficult’, says footballer’s father

Jorge Messi landed at Barcelona to meet the Catalan club’s officials and discuss his son’s future.

Messi, who has been named World Player of the Year a record six times, has grown increasingly unhappy in the last 12 months with how the club is being run under Bartomeu [Phil Noble/Reuters]
Messi, who has been named World Player of the Year a record six times, has grown increasingly unhappy in the last 12 months with how the club is being run under Bartomeu [Phil Noble/Reuters]
2 Sep 2020

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona future looks “difficult”, according to the footballer’s father.

Jorge Messi, who is also Lionel Messi’s agent, landed at Barcelona-El Prat Airport on a flight from Argentina on Wednesday.

He is expected to sit down with club president Josep Bartomeu and other team officials to discuss his son’s future, but it is unclear exactly when that will take place.

When asked by a journalist what Lionel Messi’s future with Barcelona looked like, Jorge Messi replied, “Difficult, difficult.”

Last week, Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wanted to leave the club and invoked a contract clause that allowed him to depart for free at the end of the season.

However, Barcelona claimed the clause had expired in June and said he must see out his current contract until June 2021, or leave by paying the buyout clause of 700 million euros ($837m).

Barca are in the middle of overhauling their squad following an 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich which condemned the club to a trophy-less season for the first time in 12 years.

After the loss, Barcelona announced it would make “profound” changes to the first team and a “wide-ranging” restructuring of the club.

The changes began with the firing of coach Quique Setien a few days after the defeat in Lisbon, and new presidential elections were called for March. 

Lionel Messi, who has been named world player of the year a record six times, has grown increasingly unhappy in the last 12 months with how the club is being run under Bartomeu.

After Barca surrendered the La Liga title to Real Madrid in July, Lionel Messi slammed the team as being “weak” and “vulnerable” during an uncharacteristically fiery post-match interview.

Former Barca captain Carles Puyol backed Lionel Messi’s wish to leave the club by writing on Twitter: “Respect and admiration, Leo. You have all my support, friend.”

Source : News Agencies
More from Sports

Pacquiao confirms boxing match with MMA star McGregor next year

Pacquiao's office said the fight could be staged in the Middle East after the coronavirus pandemic abates [File: Joe Camporeale/USA Today via Reuters]

UAE suspended from equestrian competitions for breaking rules

In 2015, the United Arab Emirates was suspended by the FEI over horse welfare issues [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

‘Didn’t deserve to be kicked out’: Messi laments Suarez departure

Messi has had a long-running feud with club president Bartomeu which intensified after Barcelona were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final [Albert Gea/Reuters]

Football star Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran striker has been placed in quarantine at home [Miguel Medina/AFP]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh