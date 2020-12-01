Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Formula One world champion to miss Bahrain GP after testing positive for coronavirus.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

His team, Mercedes, said Hamilton woke with mild symptoms on Monday and returned a positive result at a subsequent test and again at a retest.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain, he is now isolating,” said the sport’s governing body, the FIA, in a statement on Tuesday.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Mercedes added that “apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well”.

This year Hamilton cemented his position as one of Formula One’s true greats when he equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven world titles.

His victory in Istanbul – the 94th of his career – allowed him to add the 2020 title to his championships of 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.