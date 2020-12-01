Live
Sports|Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Formula One world champion to miss Bahrain GP after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hamilton won a record-equalling seventh world championship this year [Rudy Carezzevoli/Reuters]
Hamilton won a record-equalling seventh world championship this year [Rudy Carezzevoli/Reuters]
1 Dec 2020

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

His team, Mercedes, said Hamilton woke with mild symptoms on Monday and returned a positive result at a subsequent test and again at a retest.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain, he is now isolating,” said the sport’s governing body, the FIA, in a statement on Tuesday.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Mercedes added that “apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well”.

This year Hamilton cemented his position as one of Formula One’s true greats when he equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven world titles.

His victory in Istanbul – the 94th of his career – allowed him to add the 2020 title to his championships of 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Related

More from Sports

UK football fans to return to some stadiums when lockdown lifts

The return of supporters following an eight-month absence due to COVID-19 restrictions means clubs must get the go-ahead from local safety advisory groups [File: Cath Ivill/EPA-EFE]

Infographic: The life of Diego Maradona

In Pictures: Grief and shock over Maradona’s death

People gather to mourn Maradona's death outside the Diego Amrando Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires [Magali Druscovich/Reuters]

Diego Maradona: Italy’s Naples remembers its ‘barrio boy’

Flowers and a picture are seen as people gather to mourn Maradona's death outside San Paolo stadium in Naples [Ciro De Luca/Reuters]
Most Read

China refuses to apologise over gruesome Australia soldier post

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying defended her colleague over the controversial post and attacked Australia [Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Old and young, Chinese vent anger at move to raise retirement age

China's retirement ages are far below the global average for men and women, according to analysis by insurer Allianz [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Iranian official accuses Israel of killing Fakhrizadeh remotely

Soldiers carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the funeral ceremony in Tehran [WANA via Reuters]

Saudi Arabia allows Israeli commercial planes to use its airspace

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets senior White House adviser Jared Kushner in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in September 2020 [File: Saudi Press Agency via AP Photo]