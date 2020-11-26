Live
Infographic: The life of Diego Maradona

The life and career of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60.

By 
Alia Chughtai
26 Nov 2020

Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona died on Wednesday from a heart attack at just 60 years old, following years of health problems.

Three days of national mourning were called for the player who led Argentina to a 1986 World Cup win and is revered with cult-like status.

He is regarded as one of the best footballers ever and was the joint winner of the FIFA’s Player of the Century award alongside Pele in the year 2000.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

