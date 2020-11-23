Live
Sports|Football

FIFA bans African football head for five years over ethics probe

Confederation of African Football President Ahmad Ahmad banned for financial misconduct following an investigation, FIFA says.

The ban was announced during the Madagascan official's campaign to be re-elected for four more years as the head of African football [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
The ban was announced during the Madagascan official's campaign to be re-elected for four more years as the head of African football [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
23 Nov 2020

The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by the world football’s governing body.

Ahmad, who is president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), had intended to stand for re-election in March, a campaign in which he would have faced a number of challengers.

The ban was announced during the Madagascan official’s campaign for four more years as the head of CAF. His position also makes him a FIFA vice president.

In a statement on Monday, FIFA said the independent Ethics Committee had found Ahmad guilty of offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, and misappropriation of funds.

FIFA had “sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity [administrative, sports or any other] at both national and international level for five years”, it said.

Ahmad, who was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($220,000), declined to comment when contacted by the Reuters news agency.

Ahmad’s first four-year term was clouded with allegations of financial wrongdoing and misconduct at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

He was detained by French authorities in Paris on the eve of the Women’s World Cup for questioning about a CAF equipment deal with a company that appeared to have little connection with football.

“The investigation into Mr Ahmad’s conduct in his position as CAF President during the period from 2017 to 2019 concerned various CAF-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF’s dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities,” FIFA said in its statement.

An audit of CAF finances pointed to irregularities under Ahmad’s leadership. The report was ordered by FIFA while it effectively took over running the organisation for six months.

CAF appeared to pay about $100,000 for 18 people, including Ahmad and the heads of some of the continent’s 54 national member federations, to travel on Umrah the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

The CAF election is scheduled for March 12 next year in Rabat, Morocco.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from Sports

All you need to know about Hamilton’s F1 record in 500 words

Hamilton put on a masterclass in wet and slippery conditions to take a record-stretching 94th career win [Clive Mason/Getty Images]

Tokyo Olympics athletes won’t face 14-day quarantine: Organisers

The Tokyo Games were postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic [File: Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP]

English FA chairman resigns after ‘unacceptable’ racism storm

Clarke was forced to apologise after he used the word 'coloured' when referring to Black football players [File: AFP]

Pakistan Cricket Board gets its first female director

A Pakistani fan cheers for her team during a 2017 match between India and Pakistan in England [File: Rui Vieira/AP Photo]
Most Read

Netanyahu met MBS, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia: Israeli media

Israeli media quoted Israeli officials saying that Netanyahu and the head of the Mossad spy agency Yossi Cohen, 'flew yesterday to Saudi Arabia, and met Pompeo and MBS in the city of Neom' [Maya Alleruzzo and Bandar Al-Jaloud/AFP]

United States formally withdraws from Open Skies treaty

The US notified the member countries of the Treaty on Open Skies that it had decided to withdraw in May, an effort went into effect on Sunday [North American Aerospace Defense Command/AP Photo]

‘Backward in time’: Israeli scientists claim to reverse ageing

35 adults over 64 took part in the study and were given oxygen treatment for 90 minutes a day, five times a week for three months [File: Dan Balilty/AP]

Ethiopia accuses Tigray forces of destroying Axum airport

Ethiopian refugees fleeing the conflict at a camp in eastern Sudan's Kassala state [Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]