Live
Sports|Olympics

Tokyo Olympics athletes won’t face 14-day quarantine: Organisers

Measures for athletes are likely to include coronavirus testing within 72 hours before arrival in Japan.

The Tokyo Games were postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic [File: Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP]
The Tokyo Games were postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic [File: Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP]
12 Nov 2020

Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next year’s Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine period Japan has imposed on everyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spreading.

Olympic organisers said on Thursday details still need to be worked out, but measures for athletes are likely to include coronavirus testing within 72 hours before arriving in Japan.

But they warned that decisions on spectators from overseas have yet to be made, saying a 14-day quarantine was “impossible”.

“Athletes, coaches and Games officials that are eligible for the Tokyo Games will be allowed to enter the country, provided significant measures are made before they get to Japan,” Tokyo 2020 Chief Executive Officer Toshiro Muto told a news conference.

Muto was speaking after a meeting between officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the national government, and Tokyo 2020 organisers on infection-prevention procedures during the Games.

He said a decision on foreign spectators would be made next year, depending on pandemic developments.

“By next spring, we will be coming up with a plan for spectators, including non-Japanese spectators,” he said.

“It is impossible to set a 14-day quarantine period for foreign spectators, so tests before and upon arrival are needed.”

Japan has held several recent test events, including a four-nation gymnastics meet last weekend, in which spectators have been admitted, but these were limited to residents of Japan.

International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach is due in Japan for a three-day visit next week, during which Muto said he expected details of coronavirus counter-measures would be ironed out.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Sports

English FA chairman resigns after ‘unacceptable’ racism storm

Clarke was forced to apologise after he used the word 'coloured' when referring to Black football players [File: AFP]

Pakistan Cricket Board gets its first female director

A Pakistani fan cheers for her team during a 2017 match between India and Pakistan in England [File: Rui Vieira/AP Photo]

‘Sportwashing’: Saudi to host F1 race amid human rights concerns

The Saudi race will be the third in the Middle East with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, subject to confirmation of a 2021 calendar that has yet to be published [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]

Argentina football great Maradona undergoes successful surgery

Maradona, 60, was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, Argentina on Monday for anaemia and dehydration [File: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Most Read

Manila paralysed after Typhoon Vamco sweeps across Philippines

Manila residents affected by Typhoon Vamco, as torrential rain triggered widespread flooding [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

Saudi king urges world to take ‘decisive stance’ against Iran

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud targeted Iran in a speech to the Shura Council, the top government advisory body [Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

Fresh crisis brews in Armenia after Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]