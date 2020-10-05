Liverpool, Man Utd lick wounds after humiliating defeats

The defending champions let in seven goals against Villa while United was beaten 6-1 by Tottenham.

Liverpool became the first reigning English football champions to concede seven goals in a league match since 1953 and Manchester United were thrashed 6-1 as inquests started after a humiliating day for England’s two most successful clubs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thought they had grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons against Tottenham on Sunday but Jurgen Klopp’s team upstaged them in a scarcely credible 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa.

Klopp can argue Liverpool’s defeat is a bizarre one-off after an impressive start to the season but United appear to be in deep trouble as the international transfer deadline looms on Monday.

Liverpool, who romped to the title by 18 points in the 2019-2020 campaign, went into their match at an empty Villa Park with a 100 percent record in the league this season.

They were missing the first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker through injury and were also without Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara, who have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but were still expected to have too much for their opponents.

But Villa forward Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish had a hand in five goals as Liverpool’s high line was torn apart by the home side’s counterattacking.

“It was unexpected but it happened tonight,” said Klopp, whose side lost just four league matches over the previous two seasons. “We put all our rubbish things and mistakes in one game and hopefully we can start again.”

While Liverpool will hope their result is an anomaly, there is plenty of evidence that United have lost their way.

The Old Trafford club have not competed for the Premier League title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 but hopes were high after they finished third last season.

That optimism has been misplaced, with United soundly beaten 3-1 at home by Crystal Palace and incredibly fortunate to escape with a 3-2 victory at Brighton last weekend.

Manchester United have lost two of three premier league games they played this season [Reuters] But they sank to a new low at an echoing Old Trafford on Sunday as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min ran riot, scoring two goals apiece against the home side, who were reduced to 10 men after the first-half sending-off of Anthony Martial.

Former United defender Gary Neville, now a TV pundit, described their performance as “an absolute shambles” as they matched their 6-1 loss to Manchester City in 2011.

Solskjaer took the blame for the humiliation, which once again raises major questions about whether he is the man to restore the club to their former glories.

“It’s a horrible feeling, the worst day I’ve had as a Manchester United manager and player,” said the Norwegian manager. “It’s nowhere near good enough. I hold my hands up. It’s my decision to pick the team I did. Also as a squad, that’s not good enough for Manchester United.”

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly set to join the Red Devils after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, but it is at the other end of the pitch that United are most in need of reinforcements.

Brazil left-back Alex Telles appears likely to arrive from Porto but it does not look enough to shore up a leaky defense that has shipped 11 goals in three Premier League matches.