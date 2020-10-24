Live
Kapil Dev: Indian cricket legend recovering after heart surgery

The 61-year-old suffered a heart attack but is now in a stable condition, hospital says.

Dev, who led India to their first World Cup title in 1983, was rushed to a hospital in the capital after complaining of chest pain on Friday [File: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev is “well on the road to recovery” after undergoing emergency cardiac surgery in New Delhi.

The 61-year-old, who led India to their first World Cup title in 1983, was rushed to a hospital in the capital after complaining of chest pain on Friday.

“Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night,” said a hospital statement carried by the Press Trust of India news agency.

“Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.”

In a brief statement on Instagram and Twitter, Dev thanked fans for their outpouring of support, but did not offer specifics on what had happened.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery,” he said.

The news triggered a flurry of comments on social media from cricketers and fans, with current Indian captain Virat Kohli wishing the once-feared all-rounder a speedy recovery.

“Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes,” said Madan Lal, a bowler in the 1983 “Kapil’s Devils” side that stunned the West Indies in the World Cup final at Lord’s.

Dev took 687 Test and One-Day wickets and scored nearly 9,000 runs during a 16-year international career.

After retiring in 1994, he became a national team coach and selector.

In 2002, Dev was named “Indian Cricketer of the Century” by Wisden.

Source : AFP
