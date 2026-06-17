From the ongoing onslaught in Gaza to the devastating conflicts in Sudan and Yemen, aid groups are facing growing pressure to respond to humanitarian crises across the globe.
As humanitarian needs continue to rise, United Hands Relief (UHR), a United States-based humanitarian organisation, remains dedicated to providing emergency relief and sustainable support to vulnerable communities worldwide.
From Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon, and Jordan to Sudan, Ethiopia, and Kenya, UHR works in some of the world's most challenging environments. This entails delivering life-saving assistance, supporting recovery efforts, and helping communities build a more resilient future in the face of conflict, displacement, poverty, and disaster.
The non-profit has been working to address both immediate needs and the longer-term challenges faced by communities affected by conflict and displacement in multiple countries.
A growing global need
Humanitarian needs across Sudan and East Africa have reached unprecedented levels as conflict, displacement, climate shocks, and economic instability continue to affect millions of people throughout the region. In Sudan alone, more than 30 million people are estimated to require humanitarian assistance, making it one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations.
Across neighbouring countries like Ethiopia and Kenya, humanitarian needs remain acute as communities face the combined impacts of conflict, food insecurity, displacement, and recurring climate-related emergencies.
Millions face critical shortages of food, clean water, and safe shelter across the region. The situation is particularly severe in Gaza, where more than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced, more than two-thirds of the population, and nearly all residents are now dependent on aid.
Essential infrastructure, such as that for water and health facilities, has been largely damaged or destroyed by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. As a result, access to basic services remains extremely limited, placing immense strain on already fragile systems.
“These are not short-term crises,” said Suleiman Alghanem, UHR’s president and CEO. “Families are facing prolonged hardship, and the need for consistent, reliable support has never been greater. Our responsibility is to respond with urgency while also planning for long-term recovery.”
UHR’s emergency response in Gaza
Gaza has become a central focus of UHR’s recent operations in response to accelerating humanitarian needs there. The aid group has scaled up emergency relief programmes, delivering critical assistance to affected families.
Over the past year, UHR has:
- Distributed tens of thousands of hot meals through community kitchens
- Delivered food parcels to thousands of families
- Provided clean water access through storage and distribution systems
- Supported displaced populations through emergency shelter projects
- Established and supported three elementary schools, expanding access to education for displaced children
UHR has helped set up two 100-tent camps to house displaced families. The camps include essential infrastructure such as sanitation facilities, communal kitchens, water access points, and secure perimeter fencing.
From relief to recovery
While emergency aid remains a priority, UHR has also expanded its focus on sustainable development programmes aimed at helping communities rebuild.
These initiatives include:
- Construction of schools and support for educational access
- Installation of water wells and sanitation systems
- Livelihood programmes, including agriculture and small business support
- Financial assistance and sponsorship programmes for vulnerable families and orphans
UHR has reached millions of beneficiaries, providing not only immediate relief but also pathways towards long-term stability.
“Emergency aid addresses survival,” Alghanem said. “But sustainable programmes restore independence. Our goal is to help families move from crisis to stability, and eventually towards self-reliance.”
Operations across multiple regions
UHR’s operations are spread across several countries including Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), Jordan, the Turkiye–Syria border, Yemen, Sudan, and Lebanon. Its programmes are adapted to meet the specific needs of each region.
With its operational office in Jordan’s capital Amman, the organisation implements projects in the region through carefully vetted local partners. Each partner undergoes a thorough due diligence process and operates under formal agreements to ensure compliance with US regulations and UHR’s internal standards.
In addition, UHR also runs projects across East Africa and parts of Asia, where it conducts seasonal campaigns and funds ongoing humanitarian programmes such as water well construction, orphan sponsorship, food distribution, and other essential support programmes.
This model allows UHR to deliver aid efficiently while maintaining oversight and accountability.
Accountability and efficiency
UHR emphasises financial discipline and transparency to gain donor trust. The organisation works to keep administrative costs low, ensuring that the majority of funding is directed towards programme implementation.
“We take our responsibility to donors very seriously,” Alghanem, the CEO, said. “Every dollar entrusted to us is directed with care, accountability, and a clear focus on impact.”
Community engagement and support
UHR’s work is supported by a growing network of donors and community partners. The aid group runs fundraising campaigns, outreach initiatives, and digital engagement to expand its reach.
Campaigns, particularly during Ramadan, have played a key role in mobilising resources, enabling UHR to scale its operations and respond to urgent needs more effectively.
“Our growth is driven by the communities that stand behind this work,” Alghanem added. “Their support allows us to reach families who would otherwise be left without assistance.”
Looking ahead
As humanitarian challenges persist, organisations like United Hands Relief are navigating increasingly complex environments. By combining rapid emergency response with long-term development strategies, UHR aims to provide both immediate relief and sustainable solutions.
“Humanitarian work today requires both urgency and vision,” Alghanem noted. “We are committed to standing with communities not just in moments of crisis, but throughout their journey towards recovery.”
In regions where millions continue to face uncertainty, access to basic necessities remains critical. Through its work in Gaza and beyond, United Hands Relief continues to provide not only aid, but hope, dignity, and a path forward.