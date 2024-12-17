Best sustainable trips across Türkiye

Türkiye offers a host of eco-conscious, mindful travel experiences from urban sanctuaries and captivating rural retreats to eco-conscious culinary delights and exhilarating adventures across the finest islands, beaches, mountains, and lakes... No matter your preference, a green, immersive and memorable getaway awaits you in Türkiye!
ESCAPE TO NATURE IN İSTANBUL
The Princes’ Islands
When spring arrives in İstanbul, locals flock to the Princes’ Islands where the endemic golden mimosa trees greet visitors with their colorful blossoms starting in March. Join them on a pleasant hour-long ferry ride and ram the traffic-free streets of Büyükada or Heybeliada (the two most popular of nine islands), pedaling away the stress of the big city life. End your day savoring fresh fish caught on the Bosphorus (İstanbul Strait) along with rakı (the popular anis-flavored local spirit) at a traditional meyhane-style restaurant, before retreating to one of many lovely boutique hotel offerings.
FIND YOUR PERFECT BEACH
Blue Flag Beaches of Antalya
Thanks to its crystalline waters and sun-kissed shores, Antalya proudly upholds its reputation as a beach lover’s paradise along the unspoiled coast of Turkish Riviera, boasting the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the world. As of 2023, an impressive 231 out of Türkiye's 551 Blue Flag beaches, recognized for their exceptional water quality and safety standards, are nestled along Antalya's stunning coastline. From the enchanting dunes and ancient ruins of Patara to the opulent beaches of golf clubs and GTSC-certified sustainable resorts in Belek, Antalya offers a seaside retreat tailored for all. Yet, perhaps the crown jewel of all is Konyaaltı Beach —a picturesque oasis nestled within the city center, set against the majestic backdrop of the soaring Beydağları Mountains. In Kaleiçi, the picturesque fortified historic center of Antalya, you will also be surprised to find quaint inlets with natural rock platforms, perfect for sunbathing and swimming right next to the historical marina.
More aquatic adventures: Two of Türkiye’s surfing capitals, Alaçatı (for windsurfing) in İzmir and Akyaka (for kitesurfing) in Muğla are now joined by emerging communities. Riva near İstanbul, along with Alanya, and Ordu, are developing their own windsurfing scenes.
ENJOY CHARMS OF THE COUNTRYSIDE
Best Tourism Villages
The city of İzmir never lacks exciting rural destinations that would make your journey a memorable one. Earning their rightful place on the list of the Best Tourism Villages for two consecutive years, the idyllic hamlets of Birgi and Şirince have garnered global acclaim from the UN Tourism for their commitment to preserving rural heritage, fostering local communities, and rich culinary traditions. Nestled in one of the most fertile valleys of the country, Birgi is a rare cultural find with a storied history that spans an impressive 5,000 years, as well as its picturesque streets adorned with classical Seljukian and Ottoman houses. Meanwhile, Şirince beckons with its own allure, characterized by quaint wooden Ottoman dwellings and an unparalleled bounty of wines crafted from locally sourced berries and fruits. Just a short 15-minute drive from the ancient city of Ephesus, Şirince offers the perfect respite for travelers in search of an inspiring stopover in the vicinity.
More countryside experiences: Travelers seeking villages brimming with local charm will find themselves at home in Taraklı (Sakarya), Bitez (Bodrum), Mustafapaşa (Kapadokya) and Ormana (Antalya).
DISCOVER THE LAND OF MOUNTAINS & LAKES
Kaçkar Mountains Soaring Above the Clouds
The Kaçkar Mountains, near the city of Rize, stand as a testament to nature's grandeur, beckoning both outdoor and history enthusiasts. Here, roaring rivers cascade through the rugged valleys, while pristine glacial lakes mirror the majesty of the towering peaks. Alongside this natural splendor, historic forts and ancient caravan routes, remnants of the legendary Silk Road, offer a glimpse into the region's storied past. A retreat to the wooden chalets dotting the plateaus of Çamlıhemşin, soaring above 2,000 meters, promises a true escape from the outside world. The local karakovan honey, harvested from bees naturally bred within hollowed-out tree trunks, and muhlama, a savory blend of melted cheese, butter, and cornmeal, are among the local staples that will tantalize the taste buds of culinary enthusiasts.
The Lakelands of Türkiye
Located just north of the Western Taurus Mountains, the ancient Pisidia region casts a spellbinding allure as Türkiye's very own "Lake District," a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Spanning the cities of Antalya, Isparta, and Burdur, this picturesque landscape boasts an impressive collection of lakes, each with its own matchless character. Lake Eğirdir, the second largest freshwater lake in Türkiye, invites visitors with its sandy beaches and resort-like ambiance, surrounded by sprawling orchards where one can procure baskets brimming with freshly harvested apples, peaches, cherries, and sour cherries directly from local villagers during the bountiful season of September and October. Traverse the St. Paul Trail, Türkiye's second longest walking route spanning 500 kilometers from Perge (Antalya) to Yalvaç (Isparta), as it winds its way through this natural wonderland. Lake Burdur is renowned for its birdlife and proximity to the ancient city of Sagalassos, while Lake Salda continues to astound scientists with its striking resemblance to the Jezero Crater on Mars, harboring some of the oldest traces of microbial life on Earth.
More heights to conquer: Türkiye offers mountaineering par excellence with over 60 peaks above 3,000 meters. Ağrı Mountain (Mount Ararat) challenges seasoned climbers with its majestic summit, the highest in Europe at 5,137 meters.
ADVENTURES OF A LIFETIME
Exploring Türkiye on Two Wheels
Türkiye unfolds as an enchanting land for unforgettable cycling adventures across diverse landscapes ranging from the radiant Aegean and Mediterranean shores to Cappadocia's otherworldly volcanic terrain. Among its many offerings, EuroVelo 8, The Mediterranean Route’s İzmir section stands as a beacon of exploration, where bikers can pedal between two UNESCO World Heritage Sites along 500 kilometers. The Eco Trails present a sprawling 740-kilometer network of cycling routes. Comprising five trails in Köyceğiz, four in Ortaca, and an additional five in Dalaman, these interconnected pathways have been clearly marked. Highlights include the ancient city of Kaunos, with its awe-inspiring rock tombs, the tranquil sweetgum forest, and the cascading beauty of the nearby Toparlar Waterfall. Antalya, on the other hand, beckons with exhilarating routes that traverse the pristine wilderness of Tahtalı Mountain and Beydağları National Park. The Cedar Trail, in particular, leads cyclists to dizzying altitudes exceeding 1500 meters above sea level, weaving through fragrant cedar forests in an unforgettable journey.
More active holidays: Trek the Lycian Way, one of the world’s most scenic long-distance hikes, offering a 540-km waymarked route from Ölüdeniz to Kemer, Antalya. Discover Cappadocia on horseback with riding excursions organized by several local ranches or along single trails on a mountain bike. Go scuba diving in Kaş to explore the rich marine life of the Turkish Riviera and spot rare species including sea turtles, Mediterranean monk seals, barracudas, stingrays, groupers, morays and more.
TRAVEL TO THE DAWN OF CIVILIZATION
Göbeklitepe and Taş Tepeler
In the heart of Türkiye’s southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, Göbeklitepe has advanced our understanding of early human history. Discovered in the mid-90s, this mound reveals the earliest monumental architecture known, dating back to at least 9,600 BCE —predating the Egyptian pyramids and Stonehenge by millennia. In recent years, the rugged stone hills surrounding Şanlıurfa have unveiled 11 additional early settlements, including the remarkable Karahantepe. This hilltop settlement, likely older than Göbeklitepe itself, is now welcoming visitors as well. While exploring the region, a visit to the Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum and Haleplibahçe Mosaic Museum is a must-do, where artifacts unearthed from these hills are on display alongside intricate mosaics discovered in ancient Roman villas and the famous Balıklıgöl Statue, the oldest life-size human figure representation, linking us ever more closely to our distant ancestors
More UNESCO sites to explore: Check two more sites recently added to the UNESCO World Heritage List: Gordion, near the capital Ankara for representing the political and cultural center of Phrygia —an Iron Age civilization— and Wooden Hypostyle Mosques of Medieval Anatolia scattered in and around the cities of Ankara, Eskişehir, Konya, Afyonkarahisar, and Kastamonu.
CALENDAR OF NATURE
Be at the right place at the right time to get the most out of your trip to Türkiye.
April – May
The annual migration of hundreds of dolphins passing through the Bosphorus in their search for food, from the Marmara Sea up to the Black Sea (Note: they return in Autumn, reversing their yearly course).
End of April – Start of May
The blossoming of Judas trees as they paint the Bosphorus hills in vibrant purple.
May – June
The rose harvest in Isparta, a city that provides 65% of the world’s rose oil used in perfumes, pharmaceuticals and the food industry.
July – September
The hatching of baby Caretta caretta turtles on the beaches of Dalyan, Fethiye, Patara, Çıralı, Belek, Anamur, and in Göksu River delta.
15 August – 15 September
The stunning passage of about 1 million storks on their annual migration from Africa to Europe —a spectacle best observed in İstanbul.
November - December
The olive harvest in the Edremit Bay, the prime region for olive oil production in Türkiye.
DISCOVER SUSTAINABLE ACCOMMODATION FACILITIES OF TÜRKİYE
If making mindful choices while traveling is your top priority, you will feel “at home” in Türkiye. The country not only provides an awe-inspiring variety of natural beauties blended with a rich history but also provides a sustainable accommodation facility wherever you go, regardless of size and classification. Türkiye became the first country in the world to sign an agreement with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council® (GSTC) to meet international standards by 2030 and more than 16,000 facilities have already made over 1.5 million beds sustainable by embracing the program. Embark on a journey to witness the efforts initiated by Türkiye to guarantee high-quality, sustainable development for future generations.
ECO-RESPONSIBLE RESTAURANTS
MICHELIN Guide’s new selection of İstanbul, İzmir and Muğla restaurants marks a rise in gastronomic standards in Türkiye, prizing a new generation of daring chefs who are proud of their traditions. Making a remarkable entry to the MICHELIN Guide, İzmir and Muğla restaurants stand out with their loyalty to the terroir and strong links with local producers. That commitment is demonstrated by the attribution of the MICHELIN Green Star to six restaurants in the area. Besides acknowledging outstanding eco-responsible commitment, the MICHELIN Green Star is also a reliable indicator for food lovers looking for authentic, inspiring cuisines that are well connected to their roots. Out of 132 recommended restaurants, the following ten carry the MICHELIN Green Star:
İSTANBUL
Neolokal
Telezzüz
Casa Lavanda
The BARN
İZMİR
OD Urla
Vino Locale
Hiç Lokanta
Asma Yaprağı
MUĞLA
Agora Pansiyon
Mezra Yalıkavak