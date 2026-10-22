Travel+ by JETOUR: Driving Families Closer to Nature

For Jetour, a commitment to corporate social responsibility and an allegiance to the global, great outdoors are just as important as the human behind the wheel.
The vehicle maker began in 2018 and pioneered the ‘box’-style Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) category in China with its T-Series and G-Series vehicles. But its 4x4 brand strategy is built around Travel+, a catch-all that combines exploration, conservation and culture.
Jetour cars have solid structural components and robust engines. The brand is more than confident in its Azteco engine, which comes with a 10-year or 1,000,000-kilometre warranty. There are two main groups, urban family cars like the Jetour Dashing or the original boxy lifestyle cars, the Jetour T1, T2 and G700.
Jetour owners are urged to ‘reach further’ as they engage the XWD Fully Automatic Intelligent 4WD or the GAIA All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture. The unibody chassis of the T1 and T2 make them handle like comfortable road-going crossovers. The drive system manages torque split across different terrain modes, giving each car an effective, genuine off-road capability.
The Jetour family of cars also include room for hybrid innovation with the i-DM PHEV System, a 1.5L turbo engine paired with electric motors. It’s a powertrain found across the T2 i-DM rugged lifestyle SUV, the mid-size T1 i-DM off-roader and the Dashing i-DM urban crossover.
Jetour builds family cars. The Travel+ concept is about space, comfort, tech and crossover design as much as anything, but it is also about safety. The high-strength steel frame foundation has resulted in excellent test crash ratings. These include a five-Star ASEAN NCAP safety rating with five being the highest score for crash-survival benchmarks in modern family transports.
It’s no wonder that Jetour is positioned as a premier rugged, adventure-oriented 4x4 brand. The 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day, usually held over three days in October, was themed as Future Travel Starts Now. During that timeframe the Travel+ vision has vehicles driving in cities, through mountains, to wetlands showcasing Jetour’s unique identity and abilities.
Jetour’s global sales are some 2.56 million units as of September 2026. Or in layman’s terms, the company has manufactured and delivered 2.56 million vehicles since the brand was founded in 2018. The flagship Jetour T2 SUV alone sold 500,000 units. This reflects a pricing strategy that make Jetour vehicles significantly more affordable than traditional competitors like Land Rover.
Jetour is ranked number one in box-style SUV sales in 13 countries. In all, Jetour is found in more than 100 countries and regions. Markets are across Africa, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Malaysia is the company’s main Research & Development (R&D) hub and its right-hand drive (RHD) export centre.
Travel+ is a lifestyle ecosystem. It’s not just about selling SUVs, it’s also about partnering with travel companies, hotel chains, tourism boards and recreational hubs. For example, Jetour connects its drivers to over 176 premium campsites and 360 global lifestyle partners. But it is also about conservation and philanthropy.
There are two parts to the nature documentary Return of the Cheetah. The first part was filmed in Namibia and premiered in December 2024, and the second part was filmed in Somaliland and released in December 2025. The series was a unique partnership between Jetour and Warner Bros. Discovery.
It followed the efforts of Laurie Marker and her Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) to protect Africa’s dwindling wild cheetah population. In Namibia, the documentary team followed the rehabilitation and ultimate release of a rescued cheetah appropriately named Jet. In Somaliland, in the Horn of Africa, they filmed in remote landscapes to expose the illegal trade in wildlife pet trafficking.
Jetour provided the fleet support for the series. In Somaliland the G700 was used by the crew, while in the original Namibia filming a fleet of Jetour T2 vehicles were used for tracking and support. The off-road conditions included a 1,000-mile stretch of the famously harsh Skeleton Coast, sand dunes and intense temperatures.
Jetour also provided funding for community education programs and legally adopted some of the rescued cheetahs for their long term rehabilitation. It was an overall part of Jetour’s Wilderness Documentary corporate responsibility project. Return of the Cheetah, on its own, was highly acclaimed. It won five international film awards, including a prestigious Golden Tower at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.
Marker said, “Every cheetah rescued is a life saved and a step toward ending the illegal wildlife trade. Our work in this region is critical, and partnerships like Jetour help spread the word about how to protect one of the world’s most iconic species.”
The Jetour journey, from its inception only eight years ago, is structured around Travel+, which aligns commercial expansion with localised wildlife preservation programs. In Pakistan, Jetour has invested in dozens of dealerships. It has focused on local assembly to keep prices stable and secure regional supply chains. At the same time, it has launched the Markhor Conservation program that supports the protection and habitat restoration of the Markhor, a rare wild goat that is Pakistan’s national animal.
In Malaysia there’s a partnership with the local environment organisation TCS, a turtle conservation society.
The name Jetour is a blend of two words, ‘jet’ meaning speed, sleek design and success with ‘tour’ representing freedom, exploration and outdoor adventure. Together, they suggest ‘effortless travel’ or ‘convenient journey’. In Mandarin, the name translates as ‘victory road’ or ‘trail of triumph’. But Jetour is about more than the journey. It’s about bringing families closer to nature and making time for exploration and adventure.