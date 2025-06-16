The imperial charm of İstanbul

İstanbul invites travelers to explore its imperial past while immersing themselves in its vibrant present. From underground mysteries to culinary delights, this living museum offers countless opportunities to connect with its rich heritage. Come and discover the layers of this timeless metropolis as they unfold before you.
Rising at the very crossroads of two adjoining continents, the Historical Peninsula of İstanbul is more than just a scenic piece of land; it’s the heartbeat of a city that has thrived for centuries.
The waters of the Bosphorus, the Golden Horn, and the Sea of Marmara envelop this uniquely shaped peninsula, meaning its settlement was no mere accident - it was deliberately selected as the strategic command centre to preside over the ancient world.
Ancient walls still encircle this designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, standing watch over this compact cradle of history as they have for more than a millennium. In fact, as you stroll these storied streets, you’ll encounter the soul of two great empires: the Eastern Roman (Byzantine) and the Ottoman. Their legacies endure in the towering domes, imperial gates, and narrow stone alleys that echo the footsteps of traders, pilgrims, and conquerors of yesteryear.
Today, visitors can embrace the grandeur of the city’s imperial heyday with modern indulgences. These include imperial palaces now open to the public as museums and cultural centres, and the revival of succulent Ottoman palace cuisine, blending ancient flavours with contemporary finesse.
İstanbul’s past isn’t frozen in time; it dances seamlessly with the present. In this vibrant locale, history and modernity converge in every steaming cup of Turkish coffee, every sweeping Bosphorus view, and every lingering whisper of the empires that once called this city home.
For those who have already explored the iconic landmarks of Hagia Sophia, Topkapı Palace, and the imperial mosques of the Sultan Ahmet (Blue Mosque) and Süleymaniye, here’s a selection of more unique experiences that capture the city’s true character and offer a touch of royal extravagance.
Reside in a former palace
Imagine waking to the sight of the shimmering waters of the beautiful Bosphorus and sipping your breakfast tea against a serene skyline of rolling verdant hills.
Next, you step from a private jetty onto an elegant motorboat that whisks you off to the Old City for a day of further exploration. Booking a stay in a former Ottoman palace along the Bosphorus offers this and much more.
İstanbul began expanding beyond the Historical Peninsula in the 19th century, when the Ottoman court relocated from Topkapı Palace to more modern coastal palatial alternatives and summer mansions. Today, some of the former palaces have been transformed into opulent 5-star hotels, where guests are treated like royalty.
Insider’s Tip: Visit Ortaköy for an enticing stroll along the Bosphorus and snap a postcard-perfect photo of the noted Ortaköy Mosque with the first Bosphorus bridge as the backdrop. At night, treat yourself to a feast of seafood, mezes (hot and cold entries), and rakı (the renowned anis-flavoured local spirit) in an elegant coastal seafood restaurant - an essential İstanbul experience that’s well-suited for the most special of occasions.
Cruise between continents
The Bosphorus is İstanbul’s lifeline, indeed. To experience the 30km strait that unites Europe and Asia up close, enjoy a leisurely boat tour while admiring the magnificent coastal palace of Dolmabahçe, as well as elegant Ottoman-era yalıs (waterfront summer mansions).
You can utilise the frequent commuter ferry to hop on and off at the captivating former fishermen’s villages - today’s most picturesque coastal neighbourhoods - like Arnavutköy, Bebek, Kandilli and Anadoluhisarı. For a more exclusive excursion, rent a small boat for a glowing sunset or moonlight cruise.
Insider’s Tip: To investigate how Ottoman royalty once navigated these waters in style, visit the Dolmabahçe in Beşiktaş. Its unparalleled imperial caiques collection showcases beautifully crafted 19th-century wooden rowboats, the largest spanning up to 30 metres in length.
See a concert down below
Beneath İstanbul’s bustling streets lies a hidden world of Eastern Roman (Byzantine) wonders. In Sultanahmet and Beyazıt, the basements of shops and hotels often adjoin ancient chapels, agora foundations, and remnants of opulent palaces.
The Basilica Cistern, circa 6th century BCE, is the most famous and grandest among them, a ticket to which will also buy you entrance to a light show and a modern art installation among the fascinating marble pillars of the cistern.
Furthermore, the Şerefiye and Binbir Direk Cisterns regularly host classical music concerts in this mesmerizing subterranean setting.
Insider’s Tip: Another remarkable underground site is the Great Palace Mosaics Museum near the Sultanahmet Square. The stunning mosaics featured here date back to 450–550 CE, once decorating a courtyard of the Eastern Roman (Byzantine) royal palace. Though much of the palace remains buried to this day, these uncovered treatments, with their intricate scenes of mythological creatures and nature, offer a glimpse into the splendor of a bygone era.
Relish a Turkish bath
Since Roman times, bathing has served as an essential purification ritual, later refined and elevated by the Ottomans, transforming it into a cornerstone of Turkish culture.
İstanbul’s historic hamams like Çemberlitaş, Galatasaray, Cağaloğlu, Hürrem Sultan, and Kılıç Ali Paşa offer a luxurious escape with marble steam chambers and soothing foam massages.
Modern luxury hotels also feature mini hamams inspired by these classic designs. A rejuvenating ritual in any of these locations is sure to leave your skin as glowing and soft as a baby’s.
Insider’s Tip: Did you know you can also see a contemporary art exhibition in a hamam? The recently renovated, 500-year-old Zeyrek Çinili Hamam doubles as a hamam and exhibition space, blending self-care with modern creativity - a must-visit for any art and wellness enthusiast.
Uncover treasures of the Grand Bazaar
Step into the enchanting world of İstanbul’s Grand Bazaar, where centuries of history and culture come alive.
As one of the oldest and largest covered markets in the world, this 15th-century labyrinth houses over 4,000 shops, offering an assortment of handcrafted jewelry, vibrant textiles, one-of-a-kind antiques, and Turkish bath accessories.
Beyond its bustling corridors lies a hidden world of “hans” - historic urban inns - where artisans continue to ply their age-old crafts in atmospheric workshops.
Be sure to explore the Cevahir Bedesteni (Jewelry Market), the oldest section of the Grand Bazaar, to uncover everything from jewelry to classic watches and calligraphy art. Next, head to the Sandal Bedesteni for a colourful collection of carpets, kilims, and other fine textiles.
Insider’s Tip: Just a short walk away, the Spice Market invites you on a sensory journey through the flavours of the East, unveiling fragrant spices, irresistible lokums (Turkish delights), dried fruits, nuts, and rich, freshly ground coffee.
Hail the revival of Ottoman cuisine
İstanbul, having served as the capital of two great empires, was home to a palace cuisine enriched by the thriving trade networks of its time. Ingredients, spices and cooking techniques from across the Middle East and the Balkans found their way into the imperial kitchens, where master chefs skillfully transformed them into exquisite recipes.
Traces of this culinary legacy can still be savoured in İstanbul's restaurants, offering a taste of history in every bite.
In recent decades, chefs have been reviving Ottoman palace cuisine, reintroducing recipes crafted for sultans of centuries past. At select restaurants in the Historical Peninsula, savour dishes like melon or quince stuffed with meat or duck wrapped in filo pastry. Pair your meal with sherbets infused with flavours like rose or pomegranate for an authentic taste of the empire.
Insider’s Tip: The Michelin Guide İstanbul highlights some of these exceptional restaurants, where menus are inspired by Ottoman palace kitchen archives, one even operating in a historic hamam.