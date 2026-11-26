Great automotive engineering, as pioneered by JETOUR, is often invisible to the driver - whether on a Monday morning school run or a weekend escape into the countryside. Yet, it is there, surrounding the passengers and underneath the bonnet, turning the vehicle into an intuitive travel companion.
JETOUR’s Travel+ lifestyle philosophy includes this simple idea: the smarter a car becomes, the easier it is to drive.
We are all familiar with the general-purpose AI assistants that pop up on our smart phones and laptops. But the technology in JETOUR vehicles go exponentially beyond these everyday applications, deep into the latest advances in artificial intelligence and energy innovation. JETOUR is redefining a new era of connected travel. “The value of technological innovation lies in turning technological advances into practical capabilities that meet users’ evolving travel needs,” says Ke Chuandeng, president of JETOUR International.
Future mobility is all about harnessing technologies to assist JETOUR vehicle owners. There are two main areas of focus: An automotive-specific large AI model and environmental perception. The large AI model is the brain, while the environmental perception serves as the vehicle’s eyes and ears. Cloud connectivity technology has already been widely adopted in China and will be gradually introduced to more markets worldwide. Instead of relying on rigid voice commands, drivers can speak naturally to give complex requests. These can include adjusting the cabin climate, planning multi-stop routes or searching for off-road campsites, all in a single, spoken prompt. The car effectively becomes an in-vehicle AI agent, anticipating the need for charging or refuelling stops and even recommending scenic detours on longer journeys.
The AI also links directly with hardware controls, helping to coordinate hybrid energy management – such as JETOUR’s C-DM Super Hybrid system - to balance battery recuperation, thermal fluctuation and power delivery. The large AI model becomes fine-tuned to automotive data, vehicle control, navigation and real-world driving scenarios.
That’s the brain.
The eyes and ears, meanwhile, provide real-time sensory awareness. This involves collecting, combining and interpreting data from cameras, radars, ultrasonic sensors and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging). This allows the vehicle to build a live, 3D understanding of the road and surrounding terrain. Environmental perception scans the terrain ahead, identifying sand, mud, snow, rocks and water depth. This allows JETOUR’s XWD Intelligent 4WD system to automatically switch drive modes and distribute torque without any driver guesswork. Environmental perception provides 360-degrees off-road situational awareness using multi-angle cameras and real-time HD environmental mapping, with blind spots and wheel placements displayed on the cabin screen.
These capabilities are part of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which can automatically apply brakes if the driver fails to react in time, support Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) and detect lane markings, pedestrians and obstacles in poor visibility. These systems work because they are fully integrated and interconnected. The application of these systems extends across both hybrid and fully electric vehicles. Aside from their extraordinary and innovative uses, these systems strip away any potential friction between driver and machine.
JETOUR’s strategic mobility roadmap is naturally aligned with optimum fuel efficiency and environmental standards, especially on long journeys away from everyday highways. With the C-DM Super Hybrid System, for example, AI continuously manages energy behind the scenes; the focus shifts from fuel consumption alone to energy storage and supply.
At its recent Global Technology Experience Day, JETOUR showcased its continuing commitment to technological change and innovation. Drivers no longer have to worry about when to switch between electric and petrol power or how to maximise battery life; the car calculates and executes these micro decisions automatically.
JETOUR is not asking users to master complex machinery and computing. The message is straightforward: You do not need to be a nuclear engineer to get behind the wheel. The heavy lifting is already being done quietly for you, in the background. There is no need to feel overwhelmed by the pace of innovation.
JETOUR’s vision for future mobility is simple: all that cutting edge technology exists for one purpose - so that you can simply get in, press start and enjoy the journey.