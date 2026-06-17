Taiwan's tech drive to improve global health

Global health is inspiring new conversations among governments, innovators and technology leaders around the world. As people live longer, and expectations for healthier lives continue to grow, new opportunities are emerging to rethink prevention, care and wellbeing. Taiwan is using its strengths in healthcare and technology to contribute innovative ideas and solutions to help shape a healthier future for all.
People around the world are living longer than ever before. Over the past 30 years, the global population aged 60 and above has doubled, reaching 1.2 billion by 2025. The United Nations projects this number will grow to 2.1 billion by 2050. By 2080, people aged 65 or older will outnumber children under 18.
As lifestyles and societies evolve, so do our health needs. Age-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer, dementia and diabetes, are becoming more prevalent, highlighting the importance of prevention, early detection and smarter care.
Taiwan saw it all coming, and for the past 40 years it has been busy building a cutting-edge health industry to deal with the problems ageing brings. So much so that it has become a key hub for the development of medical technology.
When you think about it, it all makes perfect sense. It already produces the vast majority of the world’s most advanced semiconductor chips found in our phones and Artificial Intelligence. Taiwan is also adding ever-more computing to its well-established sports industry (think bicycles or fitness equipment and Taiwan has likely had a hand in making it).
Add to that a flourishing medical equipment industry and a database containing more than 30 years of records into its people’s health and you’ve got a strong foundation for world-beating innovation.
Taiwan has 20+ years of de-identified health data covering 99.9% of the population.
So, it has the best chips in the world to put in some of the best medical machines. Then there’s the National Health Insurance Research Database we were talking about, which covers more than 23 million people, or 99.9 percent, of the population. It contains every medical claim, every outpatient visit, emergency department visit, hospitalisation, operation and prescription issued.
On top of that there’s a more recent project which has gathered the genetic details of more than half a million volunteers, cross-referencing those details with their electronic medical records. It’s called the Taiwan Precision Medicine Initiative, with the aim of validating genetic risk prediction models.
13 Taiwan hospitals on Newsweek’s 2026 World’s Best Smart Hospitals
Taiwan is also excelling in the quality of its healthcare. A total of 13 of its hospitals were included in Newsweek’s 2026 World’s Best Smart Hospitals list. It has established 19 national AI medical centres and approved more than 50 AI-powered medical products to detect cancers, predict cardiac problems and support clinical decision making.
The Taiwanese are also using their skilled scientific workforce to build companies called CDMOs, which compete internationally to make and test drugs and also provide the machines to do it.
Taiwan has also strengthened its position as a strategic hub for pharmaceutical innovation in Asia by joining the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). Importantly, it means medical devices must be validated for use before market entry, not after.
Aligning with the ICH shifts Taiwan from a supplier of medical equipment to an integrated partner in the global health chain.
But what does that all mean in practice? What are Taiwan's companies actually doing? Acer Medical’s core business focuses on AI-powered solutions to improve screening and early disease detection. Last year it won a Taiwan Excellence Award for its VeriOsteo OP osteoporosis warning system.
Dr Allen Lien, Chairman and CEO of Acer Medical, says: “VeriOsteo OP differentiates itself by utilizing chest X-ray imaging – one of the most common and easily accessible medical images worldwide – to enable opportunistic osteoporosis screening, helping healthcare providers identify at-risk patients earlier without requiring additional examinations or equipment.
“To date, more than one million people globally have benefited from the solution, with deployments not only in Taiwan but also across several Southeast Asian countries, supporting broader early screening and public health initiatives.”
EPED provides surgical and dental navigation systems to reduce invasive surgery in fields such as neurosurgery, ENT, craniofacial surgery, plastic surgery, and dental implantology. It won a Taiwan Excellence Award for its RETINA Stereotactic surgical navigation system for minimally invasive surgery.
The RETINA achieves sub-millimetre precision which reduces tissue injuries, improves surgical quality, and reduces the risk of surgical complications. It integrates
digital medical imaging for better surgical accuracy and is compatible with a vast range of instruments already used in the OR.
Dr. Douglas Huang, Founder & President of EPED, says: EPED Inc. leverages Taiwan’s global leadership in ICT to deliver real-time, low-latency, and high-resolution image processing. By integrating advanced semiconductor expertise, we develop high-sensitivity optical sensors that ensure sub-millimetre positioning precision.
Surglasses is another Taiwan-based medical technology company to receive international recognition for innovation in smart healthcare. It develops augmented reality, mixed reality, and AI-powered tools for surgical navigation. Its products are being used across Asia, Europe, and the United States. It won a Taiwan Excellence Award for its Caduceus, a surgical navigation system.
Miron Wang, the CEO of Surglasses, says: “Taiwan is the ideal birthplace for this innovation because it offers the world’s best healthcare system alongside a powerful IT industry. Building on these two pillars, we were able to rapidly complete clinical validation and successfully secure US FDA clearance.”
Another Taiwan Excellence Award winner is Zinexts Life Science Corp, which was built to address the key challenges in global healthcare – the lack of fast and flexible, more reliable, and more accessible molecular diagnostics worldwide.
Its MagPurix and NeXgen products have improved outbreak response, oncology screening, and routine diagnostics. Their speed, automation, and ease of use directly translate into faster clinical decisions.
Hartmut Goette, the General Manager of Zinexts Life Science, says: “Our systems have been validated and integrated in multiple hospital and laboratory settings across APAC, Europe and the Americas, demonstrating high sensitivity and reproducibility across infectious disease and oncology applications, with consistent performance.
With more than 500 peer-reviewed publications citing Zinexts products, many of these scientific studies led by prestigious university research units, our solutions are supported by extensive scientific evidence and real-world laboratory experience.”
AmCad BioMed has built a global niche leadership position in ultrasound-based Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) assessment – a highly specialised field. It has earned global recognition for its work in helping to diagnose problems with sleeping. It is another Taiwan Excellence Award winner.
Yili Lee, the CEO of AmCad BioMed, says: “In OSA evaluation, doctors often know that a patient has breathing interruptions during sleep, but it can be difficult to clearly assess the upper airway structure in a quick, simple and non-invasive way. AmCAD-UO addresses this unmet need with rapid, precise, and non-invasive ultrasound imaging. The solution enables clear visualization of the upper airway anatomy in real time, helping physicians identify key anatomical factors that contribute to obstruction and supporting more informed clinical decision-making.”
It's not just Taiwan’s health businesses who are coming up with innovative ideas. For two years now Taiwan itself has been running its Go Healthy with Taiwan Campaign.
638 proposals, 55 countries, one open invitation
It is offering an open invitation for proposals from across the world to collaborate with companies like Acer Medical, EPED, Surglasses, AmCad and Zinexts. Last year there were 638 proposals from 55 countries.
Under this year's theme, “Designing Healthier Futures Together,” the initiative invites government agencies, legal entities, enterprises, and institutions worldwide to submit innovative application proposals that integrate Taiwan's strengths in smart healthcare,
sports technology, and high-end bicycles to create health solutions that can be implemented internationally and co-create a new paradigm for healthier futures.
Last year there were 638 proposals from 55 countries. The 2026 campaign is targeting more than 800 submissions. The top three proposals will earn $30,000 but the real winners will be all of us. We’ll be the ones benefitting from the Campaign’s push for further advances in medical and sports technology.
The world’s ageing population and the rise in chronic disease that it brings are pushing healthcare institutions and the people who work in them to the limit, and no single country can deal with these challenges alone.
Taiwan wants to be front and center of the international drive for advances in health care. To make all our lives better.