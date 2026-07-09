Sports technology has made staggering advances. And the results are not only being seen on the world’s cycling tracks, golf fairways or football stadiums. Innovations developed for professional athletes are making their way into homes – and, vitally, into medical rehabilitation clinics. Taiwan is all about this kind of smart science. It combines its legendary manufacturing strength with the latest product designs and cutting-edge computer know-how to crank up the performance of its bikes and green E-bikes. Taiwan harnesses the power of key components to produce cutting-edge training machines and medical rehabilitation equipment. In short, Taiwan's on track to improve lives
It is truly what dreams are made of. The Czech cyclist Ondra Slez used to have a career as a tattoo artist. Now, he is taking part in mountain bike freeriding competitions around the world. Earlier in 2026 he won a wildcard to join the world’s best mountain bike riders in New Zealand for the Natural Selection Tour. Think downhill racing with heart-stopping stunts which demand extraordinary bravery. The quality of talent on display was vast, and tattooist-turned-cyclist Slez came in sixth. And he was riding a Taiwanese Merida bicycle. Merida is among the world's biggest bicycle manufacturers, beginning life making bikes for other manufacturers and subsequently expanding into their own branded products.
The achievements of athletes like Slez only strengthen the reputation of Taiwanese sports manufacturers. But the story does not end there. Taiwan’s strengths in high-end bicycles, sports technology and smart healthcare are creating health solutions that can be implemented internationally. Of course, they are also fine-tuning the results of recreational sports enthusiasts. Health professionals are increasingly using Taiwanese manufacturing and technology in their hospitals and clinics, helping patients to recover quicker and more effectively.
It may sound a little like rocket science but the principles behind Taiwan’s successes in the fields of sports and health technology and manufacturing are surprisingly simple, even elegant. Taiwan is a global hub for information and communication technologies (ICT), as well as product design manufacturing. That allows it to integrate its sensors, computing, cloud services, Artificial Intelligence, and Extended Reality (XR) content into its bicycles, high-performance rackets, golf equipment and world-class fitness machines.
Its computing capabilities can analyze big data at standards so high they are used in international competitions like the Olympic Games and the World Cup to optimize athlete performance and strategic decision-making.
Pretty much all the components found in Ondra Slez’s Merida One-Sixty FR bike were designed and produced using Taiwanese expertise. The world’s highest density of bicycle component suppliers is found in, you guessed it, Taiwan, and they are all within one-hour of one another; manufacturers can move from concept design to prototype testing and mass production with unmatched speed and flexibility.
Taiwan’s competitive edge also lies in its expertise in producing state-of-the-art carbon fibre composites and precision aluminium alloys. Bicycle Manufacturers, say, learn from Taiwan’s scientific successes, and one another, to transform their bikes from simple transport into high-performance machines that dominate professional world-tour races.
Those advances and synergies are turbocharged with the entry of the electric bike. Taiwan’s E-Bikes are redefining the market, not least by leaning on its formidable background in producing semiconductors. Motors, battery management systems and the electronic knobs and dials needed to work them are being transformed so fast by Taiwanese firms that it is difficult for other traditional manufacturers to replicate.
Take a company like Merida. The company specialises in the design, development, and manufacturing of high-performance bicycles and e-bikes. Merida combines its advanced manufacturing capabilities, global distribution network, and international research and development resources to drive innovation in bicycle design and technology. Its products are sold in more than 60 countries worldwide, and the company is recognized as one of the leading brands in the global cycling industry, serving both everyday cyclists and elite professional teams.
Daryl Chang, Merida’s Senior Vice President, says, “For Merida, international sport is not only about competition; it is also one of the most demanding laboratories for product development.
Professional athletes push our bikes to their limits, whether in road racing, mountain biking, or freeride events. Their experience gives us valuable feedback on performance, control, comfort, and durability.
“Those lessons are then brought back into our product development. The result is that ordinary cyclists benefit from technology and know-how proven at the highest level.”
And no Merida bike would be complete without components from Taiwan’s KMC, which is the world’s largest bicycle chain manufacturer. KMC’s success comes from continuous innovation and the development of products that meet real market needs. Beyond chains, KMC is further expanding into drivetrain components, offering more complete solutions for modern bicycles. KMC chains are widely compatible with different bicycle categories and major drivetrain systems, including Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo. Made in Taiwan, they combine advanced manufacturing, consistent quality, and reliable performance trusted by riders worldwide.
KMC has long supported UCI cycling teams and athletes, bringing its products from advanced development directly into the world’s highest levels of competition. In the recently concluded UCI MTB World Cup, two teams competed with KMC chains: KMC Nukeproof MTB Racing Team and Frameworks Racing / TRP Team, both using the KMC X12 Waxed chain.
KMC International says, “Taiwan’s manufacturing synergy benefits KMC not only through a strong industrial ecosystem, but also through KMC’s active role as part of that supply chain.
“By working closely with material suppliers, component makers, bicycle brands, and manufacturing partners, KMC helps create a more efficient and resilient production network. This collaboration allows ideas, technologies, and market feedback to move quickly across the supply chain, turning individual strengths into collective value.”
Taiwan’s sports and health industry has developed in the gym and physio room too. Dyaco International makes equipment for fitness, wellness, and medical rehabilitation. They have a diverse brand portfolio with global reach; think names like Spirit, Sole, and Xterra. Dyaco makes everything from home-use treadmills to professional-grade physical therapy tools, using advanced software to synchronise fitness programmes with personal health data.
Aaron Chang, the Executive Assistant to the Chairman, at Dyaco International, says, “Operators increasingly want equipment that not only facilitates exercise, but also provides feedback, tracks progress, and helps users achieve better results. At the same time, we're seeing the gap between fitness, rehabilitation, and performance training continue to narrow, creating demand for more versatile solutions.
“Spirit Fitness's i-Strength is a good example of this trend. While it was developed with applications beyond traditional strength, it is relevant for commercial clubs looking to differentiate their offering, but also to vertical markets, including active aging, rehab and more.”
Mega Joy Enterprise Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based sports technology company behind EBR, or Embrace Boundless Ride, an innovative cycling platform built around a simple vision: Ride for Real. By bringing real cycling indoors, the company aims to bridge the gap between conventional indoor training and the authentic experience of riding on the road. Riders can balance, steer, accelerate, and climb naturally while remaining indoors.
By engaging not only cardiovascular fitness but also balance, core stability, bike-handling skills, and rider confidence, EBR offers a more immersive and comprehensive cycling experience rather than simply an indoor workout.
James Ting, General Manager, Mega Joy Enterprise Co., Ltd, says “Taiwan’s well-established manufacturing ecosystem enables us to move quickly from concept to production while maintaining high standards of quality and reliability. For us, “Made in Taiwan” is not only about where a product is manufactured. It represents craftsmanship, trust, innovation, and the ability to turn ambitious ideas into products that can compete on the global stage.”
In Taiwan, pedal power is being developed in so many different and life-enhancing ways. The Gee Hoo Industrial Corp, under its brand Body Charger, makes smart fitness and medical rehabilitation equipment tailored for the elderly and other groups suffering ill-health. Following the Taiwan model, Gee Hoo integrates ICT with specialised hardware to create patented technology like the award-winning GB7009 total Body Trainer Pro. Its flexible design means it can be used by elderly people, the disabled, and those undergoing physiotherapy. It features independent upper and lower limb operation, wheelchair accessibility, intelligent safety monitoring, digital health tracking, and engaging gamified rehabilitation programs, which can be used in hospitals, rehabilitation and community wellness centres, long-term care facilities, and, of course, in the home. And it is all made in Taiwan.
Eling Wu, from Gee Hoo’s Marketing Division, says, “As healthcare systems worldwide face unprecedented challenges from aging populations, chronic diseases, and rising medical expenditures, governments and healthcare providers are increasingly shifting their focus from reactive disease treatment toward proactive prevention, functional rehabilitation, and healthy aging.
By integrating Taiwan’s world-class ICT capabilities with advanced engineering and precision manufacturing, Gee Hoo delivers innovative technologies that bridge the gap between healthcare, rehabilitation, and active living.”
Now Taiwan is offering an open invitation for proposals from across the world to collaborate with companies like KMC International, Merida, Geehoo Industrial, Dyaco International, and Mega Joy Enterprise. It is called the Go Healthy with Taiwan Campaign and last year there were 638 proposals from 55 countries.
Under this year's theme, “Designing Healthier Futures Together,” the initiative invites government agencies, legal entities, enterprises, and institutions worldwide to submit innovative application proposals that integrate Taiwan's strengths in smart healthcare, sports technology, and high-end bicycles to create health solutions that can be implemented internationally and create healthier futures.
Last year there were 638 proposals from 55 countries. The 2026 campaign is targeting more than 800 submissions. The top three proposals will earn $30,000 but the real winners will be all of us. We will be the ones benefitting from the Campaign’s push for further advances in medical technology.
The launch was in May, and the Taiwan Bicycle Association, the Taiwan Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association, the Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association, and Taipei Veterans General Hospital, as well as enterprises and foreign envoys stationed in Taiwan, were all represented.
The world’s ageing population and the rise in chronic disease that it brings are pushing healthcare institutions and the people who work in them to the limit, and no single country can deal with these challenges alone.
As people live longer, and expectations for healthier lives continue to grow, new opportunities are emerging to rethink prevention, care and wellbeing. Taiwan is using its strengths in healthcare, technology and sports manufacturing to contribute innovative ideas and solutions to help shape a healthier future for us all.