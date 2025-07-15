In a bold and unprecedented celebration of its 20th anniversary, Ooredoo Maldives officially secured a Guinness World Record on May 3, 2025, for hosting the Largest Underwater Panel Discussion, an awe-inspiring feat held beneath the turquoise waters of Baa Fulhadhoo, Maldives.
In a first-of-its-kind global attempt, a total of 20 participants took the plunge to host and attend a full-scale panel discussion completely underwater. The groundbreaking event brought together leaders from the government, Maldives National Defence Force, and Ooredoo Maldives, who engaged in a powerful conversation on the intersection of technology, sustainability, and national resilience - all while submerged beneath the sea.
The panel featured five speakers, each of whom spoke for two minutes underwater using specially engineered full-face diving masks equipped with built-in microphones. These were paired with underwater speakers and external audio systems, allowing both the submerged audience and onshore viewers to clearly hear the discussion.
The panel featured:
- Ahmed Shiyam, Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Resources
- Khalid Al-Hamadi, CEO, Ooredoo Maldives
- Brigadier General Mohamed Saleem, Maldives National Defence Force
- Shabeen Ali, Director of Operations, Ooredoo Maldives
- Afsheen Mohamed, Senior Manager of Transmission, Ooredoo Maldives
In addition to the panelists, the underwater audience included MMPRC MD Shiuree Ibrahim, senior officials of Ooredoo Maldives and foreigners as well.
In a powerful demonstration of Ooredoo's global network strength, live video calls were made during the session to Ooredoo Group CEO Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo and Ooredoo Maldives Chairperson Fatima Sultan Al-Kuwari, showcasing real-time connectivity - beyond borders and beneath the sea.
“This wasn’t just a record-setting event,” said Khalid Al-Hamadi, CEO of Ooredoo Maldives. “It was a living example of what we stand for - limitless innovation, powerful connectivity, and the courage to take bold ideas to new depths.”
The dive site in Baa Fulhadhoo was carefully selected for its pristine underwater environment, boasting 95 percent unbleached coral coverage. The highlight of the reef is a majestic 800-year-old lettuce coral (Turbinaria mesenterina) - a globally recognised natural wonder and a symbol of environmental resilience.
This historic achievement marks a milestone not only for Ooredoo Maldives but for the nation, bringing global attention to the Maldives' marine beauty and the role of technology in driving positive change.
Achieving this Guinness World Record was the result of meticulous planning, months of coordination, and multiple rounds of rigorous testing. From perfecting underwater communication systems to ensuring diver safety and environmental protection, every detail was carefully engineered to support a flawless execution. Specialised equipment was tested in various underwater conditions to ensure seamless audio transmission, while dive rehearsals were conducted repeatedly to train the participants and synchronise every aspect of the experience. The success of the record on the very first official attempt is a testament to the dedication, technical expertise, and collaborative spirit of the entire Ooredoo Maldives team and its partners - proving that with the right vision and preparation, even the boldest ideas can come to life
The record-breaking event is a tribute to the company’s dedicated team, visionary leadership, and valued partners who continue to push boundaries and create real-world impact. As Ooredoo Maldives continues its 20th-year celebrations, the company promises more bold, future-focused initiatives to come.