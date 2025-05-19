Malaysia: Where there is something for everyone

A truly multicultural and multilayered country, Malaysia has something to offer everyone. From glorious beaches and rainforests to educational opportunities and cultural experiences like no other, there’s a lot to discover here.
Blessed with a stunning coastline, jungles and natural wonders, Malaysia is a perfect place to relax on a beach island, trek through the jungles, and meet the wondrous creatures who live in those habitats. To the east lie the states of Sarawak and Sabah on the island of Borneo, a tropical paradise of stunning coastlines, idyllic islands, luxurious resorts and authentic cultural stays.
Sarawak’s Damai Beach offers a full-day experience, given that it’s just a few steps from the Sarawak Cultural Village. Anyone who has had their fill of Damai’s breathtaking views and turquoise waters can head to the Village to learn about the many tribes and cultures that enrich the area. Perfect for a family outing.
For couples looking to get away, or honeymoon, Sarawak and Sabah offer many options. Just two examples are Sarawak’s palm-lined Sematan Beach, and Mabul and Kapalai Islands with their romantic overwater bungalows off the east coast of Sabah.
Also in Sabah is Gaya Island, a favourite honeymoon destination that is one of the five islands making up the Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park, a stunning marine park just off the coast of Kota Kinabalu. The other islands - Mamutik, Manukan and Sapi - also boast pristine beaches, clear turquoise waters and lush tropical rainforests. A fifth island, Sulug, is not accessible to visitors.
For divers and snorkelers, Sabah has everything they need, especially with Sipadan Island, ranked among the top diving destinations in the world. Nearby Mabul Island is a popular second choice, beloved by both divers and snorkelers.
Right off the shores of Sarawak are the Talang Talang Islands, hidden gems not developed for tourism, but where visitors can see some of the most ground-breaking work on turtle conservation.
Sarawak’s Satang Island, also known as Pulau Satang Besar, is another controlled environment that’s perfect for day trips to swim in crystal waters, lounge on white sand beaches and observe nesting green turtles - under the supervision of conservators. The majestic creatures are also at Tandjung Datu National Park, the “Heaven of Borneo” on the westernmost tip of Sarawak, where nature-loving visitors can walk in the rainforest or relax on unspoiled beaches.
If you’re a wildlife lover, you can’t leave Borneo without seeing Bornean orangutans in their natural habitat. Orangutans are highly intelligent, reclusive creatures native to Borneo and Sumatra and include three species - Bornean, Sumatran and Tapanuli.
The Bornean orangutan is the only species found in Sabah and Sarawak, where you have opportunities to see them in the wild or in conservation centres. Sabah features a Rehabilitation Centre where you can observe orangutans during feeding times and in the nursery. The Danum Valley Conservation Area, known as the richest rainforest on Earth, and Kinabatangan River cruises also offer chances to see them in their natural habitat. Sarawak provides opportunities to view these gentle creatures in a semi-wild setting at Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, or in a remote and wild setting at Batang Ai National Park.
Malaysia is a melting pot of cultures, with Malays, Chinese, Indians and other Indigenous tribes comprising three main groups: the Orang Asli, Orang Ulu and Anak Negeri. This means that everywhere you go, you will meet a different culture, try different food and feel a different kind of welcome.
For the thrill-seeking visitor, Malaysia is also home to a dazzling array of theme parks. With no fewer than 15 parks across its states, western Malaysia offers a vibrant mix of water rides, cultural showcases and thrilling attractions for all ages. Whether you're in search of excitement or family-friendly fun, there's no shortage of adventure awaiting you.
Sunway Lagoon, an award-winning multi-park complex with more than 90 attractions, features seven distinct adventure zones, a perfect destination for the days when you can’t all agree on what to do. Whether someone is chasing thrills, another prefers water slides, or someone wants to go on a walk through a wildlife park, Sunway Lagoon has it all.
There are a number of water theme parks that can be loads of fun for all ages, such as the Wet World Water Park, The Carnivall and the A’Famosa Water theme park. If you are not eager to get wet, there are definitely other theme parks that may be to your liking, such as the i-City Theme Park, Berjaya Times Square Theme Park and Genting SkyWorlds, famous for its movie-themed rides.
Fortunately, you do not need to choose between studying and exploring. In the space where visiting Malaysia and studying there meet is Malaysia’s bespoke EduTourism programme.
The programme matches international students with their specialisation of choice - ranging from Agriculture and Veterinary Studies to Science and Technology to the Arts and Social Sciences. The programme matches students with one of the more than 15 top Malaysian partner universities, both private and public. These include public universities like Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), many of which concentrate on research related to Malaysia’s rich ecosystems, sustainable agriculture and conservation science.
The list also includes many world-renowned private universities such as the Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation and the INTI International University and College. There are over 100,000 international students in Malaysia, and the country aims to grow that number to 250,000. About 60 percent of foreign students are in private institutions, and the rest are in public universities. While Malaysian universities are strong internationally recognised institutions, students are also drawn to the true multiculturalism of living in Malaysia, where progressive studies coexist with a rich cultural heritage. And those students will find the process of moving to Malaysia easier, as the government has undertaken a programme to simplify visa procedures.